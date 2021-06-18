PJ Bernstein Brings Delightful Tastes to UES

The Upper East Side has an amazing deli that offers some of the best traditional delights around mixed with some lovely surprises. PJ Bernstein (1215 3rd Ave) is simply a Big Apple institution that is a must visit. You find here amazing food and a lively neighborhood scene. It is true New York at this establishment.

But, it’s also more than a deli. There is also a fantastic vibe found in a divine outdoor seating area that boasts everything from a happy hour to live jazz (Wednesdays 5 to 8 p.m.).

And the food lives up to it’s reputation. The best seller homemade soups—the chicken stock for the deli’s bountiful soup menu is produced each morning in a vat with over 25 pounds of chicken bones, celery, and carrots which produce nearly 50 gallons of broth. The most amazing of which is the “Triple Delight”chicken soup—delicate, clear chicken consommé with matzah balls and noodles, and delicate ravioli-like kreplach filled with melt-in-your-mouth brisket and onions, a rarity in contemporary New York. Even in the summer it is dish you will be craving.

Then of course there is the famous sandwiches. They make the senses go wild with each blissful bite. Sandwiches are each served with a half-pound of meat and side of cole slaw and pickles, all served on a wide selection of Eli’s Famous Breads.

It’s all part of an institution that every UES resident – and tourist visiting the area – must try. Your tummy will thank you!