Play With Live Bugs & Scientists at NYC’s Green Space

On September 22, Radiolab at WNYC Studios debuts Terrestrials, a podcast series for kids & adults exploring why the inhabitants and phenomena of the natural world are stranger than we think. Created by Radiolab co-host Lulu Miller and infused with the show’s signature sense of wonder, it will immerse listeners in lush sound-rich stories about our fellow creatures here on Earth – from the shape-shifting, shark-eating capabilities of octopuses to the surprising “softer side” of bald eagles, and other fascinating animal and nature stories.
Terrestrials: The Greene Space, 44 Charlton St. New York, NY Saturday, September 24 2:00pm-3:00pm
