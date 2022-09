Play With Live Bugs & Scientists at NYC’s Green Space

On September 22, Radiolab at WNYC Studios debuts Terrestrials, a podcast series for kids & adults exploring why the inhabitants and phenomena of the natural world are stranger than we think. Created by Radiolab co-host Lulu Miller and infused with the show’s signature sense of wonder, it will immerse listeners in lush sound-rich stories about our fellow creatures here on Earth – from the shape-shifting, shark-eating capabilities of octopuses to the surprising “softer side” of bald eagles, and other fascinating animal and nature stories.

Miller celebrates the launch of her kids’ show, Terrestrials live for an afternoon of critters and games with help from entomologist and educator, Sebastian Echeverri and his posse of live insects.

Terrestrials: The Greene Space, 44 Charlton St. New York, NY Saturday, September 24 2:00pm-3:00pm