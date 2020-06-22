Playbill Virtual Theatre Festival

Broadway Theatre Studio, creators of the long-running Imbible series of Off-Broadway musicals, will produce its first Virtual Theatre Festival, for live-online productions. BTS has partnered with theatre media icon Playbill to host the festival, which will run exclusively on Playbill.com. Beterrific, industry leaders in live-streaming productions, to provide the cutting-edge technology and experience necessary to successfully translate the live theatre experience to live-online. BTS is assembling a distinguished panel of judges to choose a winning production, and there will also be an Audience Choice winner selected by festival viewers. Each winner will receive a $1,500 cash prize. Playbill VTF LIVE is currently scheduled to run October 23-25, and Theatre fans looking to view the festival will be able to purchase an All-Access Virtual Festival Pass for only $2.99 with $1 from each ticket going to The Actors Fund.

Playbill VTF Live stands in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and recognizes the active role theatre makers have taken in calling for social change as well as the significant focus and energy this important work takes. To allow participants adequate time to prepare their entries, the submission deadline has been extended to August 13.