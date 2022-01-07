MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Music

Playlist for a Snowy Day Let’s Revisit the 70’s and 80’s

Playlist for a Snowy Day Let’s Revisit the 70’s and 80’s

Related Items
Music

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Music

Lilli Cooper joins Damon Daunno, Shuler Hensley and Rachel York For The Muse Sessions

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 7, 2022
Read More

Peoples’ Symphony Concerts Are Back at The Town Hall

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 6, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 5, 2022
Read More

Tony DeSare And Capathia Jenkins The New York Pops For Get Happy: That Nelson Riddle Sound

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 5, 2022
Read More

APAP Winter Soul Showcase

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 4, 2022
Read More

Mozart And Figaro In Vienna

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 4, 2022
Read More

Dolenz Does It Again – Topping Little Steven’s Underground Garage-SiriusXM- For Coolest Song of the Year – “Circle Sky”

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 4, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 3, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 3, 2022
Read More