Playwrights Horizons Scores Big with Norris’s Complicated Downstate

“Ready? Take your time.” And it’s off to the uncomfortable races with Steppenwolf‘s brilliant transfer of Bruce Norris’ Downstate, a new complex and challenging piece of theatre, co-produced by The National Theatre, that pushes forward a space that will leave many squirming with discomfort in their seats. The play, as directed strongly by Pam MacKinnon (PH’s Log Cabin), ventures strongly up and into our collective faces, digging deep inside this controversial and dynamically real argument about punishment and survival in a morally ambiguous dimension. Authentically moving and utterly disturbing, the play begins with a victim coming forward to confront his past and the perpetrator of sexual abuse he experienced from his piano teacher when he was a young child, and from there, it spins its web inside and out of this complicated group home structure.
Francis Guinan, K. Todd Freeman Photo by Joan Marcus.
The scene and the play roll out with an awkward level of anger and defiance, matched and returned with simpleton kindness and compassion in a group home in downstate Illinois, that is filled to overflowing with confined and convicted child-abusing men. Playwright Bruce Norris (Claybourne Park; A Parallelogram) doesn’t shy away, expertly filling the rooms with real individuals that uniquely contrast and redefine their situations, each tormented in their own way and manner. But the energy is ignited by the troubled Andy, played valiantly by Tim Hopper (Primary Stages’ Him) who has come to the house with his wife, Em, played tensely by Sally Murphy (Broadway’s Linda Vista) in order to get a more fleshed-out retributive confession from the wheelchair-bound Fred, played with penitent perfection by Francis Guinan (Steppenwolf/Broadway’s August: Osage County). This is all to help with his recovery. We feel for his pain and his situation. It’s a harrowing memory-triggered journey, listening to the two interact, filling the theatrical air with pain and frustration in a complicated mix of empathy and remorse. It’s a moment not for the faint of heart or head, but that is where the intelligence of this play resides.
