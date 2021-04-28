Polished concrete floors offer more options and benefits

If you are looking for some sustainable flooring solutions, concrete floorings are ideal and most affordable. Although concrete floors usually suit industrial applications, you can use them for residential purposes because of their ability to take on a polished sheen and color, along with many other benefits. The concrete floors of your home can look like any other polished floors nut without wax finish and look aesthetically pleasing like any marble floors that can withstand heavy traffic as well movement of heavy items. Concrete polishing is a technique that can give a glossy look to any standard concrete floor that usually has a rough surface.

What is concrete polishing?

To polish the concrete surface, which is a multi-step process, you must entrust a company specializing in the job and turn the concrete floor shiny that looks attractive. To achieve the desired degree of smoothness and shine, the process involves concrete grinding similar to sanding wood. The specialty of concrete floor polishing is that it does not require coatings or waxing to preserve the smoothness of the surface. The high-gloss finish of the non-porous surface has positive impact resistance, is highly durable, and does not peel, and easy to clean.

Widespread application of polished concrete floors

Besides using residential settings, polished concrete flooring is suitable for varied applications in a commercial setting like retail stores, industrial warehouses, office buildings, auto showrooms, and office buildings. The reasons for its widespread application are the benefits that polished concrete floors offer.

Cost saving – Concrete floors have a competitive advantage as it costs much less than similar floor capable of withstanding high foot traffic and heavy load. After polishing concrete floors, it does not require any floor covering materials or any extra finish like waxing of wooden floors as the surface is highly sustainable on its own.

Easy to clean – The shiny finish of concrete floors can retain its look for many years, and the gloss prevents any dust or debris from accumulating on the surface. Moreover, it is easy to clean the surface by using a wet mop that removes the loosely clinging dust particles from the surface quickly. Concrete floors do not house allergens and are a healthy option without compromising on the aesthetics.

Strong flooring – Polished concrete floors are solid and resistant to scratching, pitting, and other damages due to heavy foot traffic or movement of heavy items across the floor. The floors do not require any maintenance except for occasional cleaning and remain intact for many years.

Colour options – Besides polishing, you can add colors to concrete floors that enhance their appeal and creates a style that bears the marks of your taste. You can match the floor color with the overall color scheme of the place.

Moisture resistant – You will never face any moisture-related issue with concrete floors because it is non-porous and does not absorb moisture. Concrete floors are breathable that eliminates the chances of any moisture transmission problems.

You can polish any concrete floor, new or old, as long as it is structurally sound.