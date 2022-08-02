Polk & Co. On Roll

Polk & Co. 2022-23 Season Release is packed with some of the new seasons brightest shows. Here is the list.

1776

Music & Lyrics by Sherman Edwards

Book by Peter Stone

Based on a concept by Sherman Edwards

Choreography Jeffrey L. Page

Directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus

Previews Begin September 16, 2022

Opening Night October 6, 2022

On Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre (227 W 42nd St.)

What will it take to get two dozen powerfully passionate, exceedingly complicated, and all-too-human individuals to settle their differences, while they hold the very future of a nation in their hands? This Tony Award-winning Best Musical is tuneful, funny, and constantly surprising, especially in this revolutionary new production from directors Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus. You may never think about our country—who we are and why—the same way again.

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

A Play by Suzan-Lori Parks

Directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon

Winner of the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for Drama

Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins

Previews Begin September 27, 2022

Opening Night October 20, 2022

On Broadway at the Golden Theatre (252 W 45th St.)

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, a darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity, tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln and Booth, names given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game, three-card monte, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their history.

Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, will return to Broadway this Fall in a 20th Anniversary Production, directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon and starring Tony Award-nominee Corey Hawkins (In the Heights,The Tragedy of Macbeth) and Emmy Award-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Candyman) as brothers Lincoln and Booth.

The production is being produced by David Stone, LaChanze, Rashad V. Chambers, Marc Platt, Debra Martin Chase, and the Shubert Organization.

Suzan-Lori Parks’ TOPDOG/UNDERDOG will feature scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, and sound design by Justin Ellington. Casting is by Erica Jensen of Calleri Jensen Davis.

BEDLAM PRESENTS

THE WINTER’S TALE and HEDDA GABLER in Repertory

FEATURING Karen Alvarado, Lisa Birnbaum, Katie Hartke, Mike Labbadia, Susannah Millonzi, Ryan Quinn, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Eric Tucker, Elan Zafir

Previews Begin October 5, 2022

Off-Broadway at Brooklyn’s Irondale Center (85 South Oxford St.) through Sunday, November 20.

The Winter’s Tale is directed by Eric Tucker and assistant directed by Talia Feldberg. Hedda Gabler is directed by Eric Tucker and assistant directed by Aïssa Guindo. The repertory cast includes Karen Alvarado, Lisa Birnbaum, Katie Hartke, Mike Labbadia, Susannah Millonzi, Ryan Quinn, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Eric Tucker, and Elan Zafir. The productions are stage managed by Diane Healy and assistant stage managed by Deanna Kahn. BEDLAM is led by Artistic Director Eric Tucker and new Managing Director Thomas Kapusta.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Book & Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

Music by Jeanine Tesori

Based on the play by David Lindsay-Abaire

Choreography by Danny Mefford

Direction by Jessica Stone

Previews Begin October 12, 2022

Opening Night November 10, 2022

On Broadway at the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th St.)

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging disease may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO was the most acclaimed musical of the year and was the recipient of a number of awards, including the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award Winner for Best Musical, Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical, Lucille Lortel Award Winner for Outstanding Musical, and Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical.

The Broadway company of KIMBERLY AKIMBO will feature the “sensational” (Washington Post) company from the Atlantic Theater world premiere production: Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut).

KIMBERLY AKIMBO is being produced by David Stone, Atlantic Theater Company, James L. Nederlander, LaChanze, John Gore, Patrick Catullo and Aaron Glick.

ROUNDABOUT THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS

YOU WILL GET SICK

A Play by Noah Diaz

​Directed by Sam Pinkleton

Previews Begin October 14, 2022

Opening Night November 6, 2022

Off-Broadway at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 W 46th St.)

In Noah Diaz’s YOU WILL GET SICK, a young man is shocked to receive a life-changing diagnosis. Overwhelmed, he turns to a stranger for help, hiring an older woman to break the news to his family and friends – thus setting into motion a series of events that will profoundly reshape both of their lives. This humane and piercing new play is a testament to the great challenges – and extraordinary joys – that come from having a body.

THE SHED AND LONDON THEATRE COMPANY PRESENT THE US PREMIERE OF

DAVID HARE’S NEW PLAY

STRAIGHT LINE CRAZY

Starring Ralph Fiennes as Robert Moses

Directed by Nicholas Hytner and Jamie Armitage

Previews Begin October 18, 2022

Opening Night October 26, 2022

At The Shed’s Griffin Theater (545 W 30th St.) through Sunday, December 18, 2022.

For 40 uninterrupted years, Robert Moses was considered the most powerful man in New York as he envisioned and built public works whose aftereffects determine how New Yorkers experience the city to this day. Hare’s play exposes Moses’s iron will, which exploited weaknesses in the state and city governments as he worked to remake public space. Though never elected to political office, he manipulated those who were through a mix of guile, charm, and intimidation. Motivated at first by a determination to improve the lives of New York City’s working class, he created new parks, new bridges, and 627 miles of expressway to connect the people to the great outdoors. However, Moses often achieved these public works at the expense of disempowered New Yorkers, particularly people of color, living in the way of and near his projects. In the 1950s, groups of citizens began to organize against his schemes and the prioritization of cars over public transportation, campaigning for a very different idea of what a city should be.

ROUNDABOUT UNDERGROUND PRESENTS

the bandaged place

ByHarrison David Rivers

Directed by David Mendizábal

Previews Begin October 20, 2022

Opening Night November 15, 2022

Off-Broadway at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th St.)

Struggling to recover after an assault, Jonah realizes the only way to heal is by mending the relationships with his family. Directed by David Mendizábal of The Movement Theatre Company, this world-premiere production offers a humane statement about the scars we inherit – and the beauty they create.

the bandaged place was originally presented by New York Stage and Film and Vassar in the Powerhouse Season, Summer 2019 is the winner of the 2018 Relentless Award.

SOME LIKE IT HOT

Starring Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks,

Kevin Del Aguila, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Adam Heller, and Mark Lotito

A New Musical Comedy Based on the Classic MGM Film

Book by Matthew López and Amber Ruffin

Music by Marc Shaiman

Lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

Directed and Choreography by Casey Nicholaw

Previews Begin November 1, 2022

Opening Night December 11, 2022

On Broadway at the Shubert Theater (225 W 44th St.)

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they’re on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

SOME LIKE IT HOT is produced by the Shubert Organization and Neil Meron and co-produced by MGM on Stage, Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt, James A. Nederlander and Kenny Leon. D. S. Moynihan is Executive Producer.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Sets), Gregg Barnes (Costumes), Natasha Katz (Lights), Brian Ronan (Sound), Josh Marquette (Hair & Wigs), Milagros Medina-Cerdiera (Make-up), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Supervisor), Darryl Archibald (Music Director), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements) and Telsey & Co.(Casting).

SECOND STAGE THEATER PRESENTS

CAMP SIEGFRIED

Written by Bess Wohl

Directed by David Cromer

Previews Begin November 2, 2022

New York Premiere at Off-Broadway’s Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd St.)

From Tony Award® nominee Bess Wohl (Grand Horizons) comes an exhilarating new play about how far we’ll go to belong. During a golden summer at the real-life Camp Siegfried, a picturesque campground on Long Island, two teenagers find themselves on a collision course with youthful passion and unbridled extremism. Are they falling in love or falling for something more sinister? Set on the cusp of World War II, this boy-meets-girl-meets-cautionary tale about the seductive nature of fascism reveals a shocking part of America’s past and reminds us how easily darkness can sneak up on us.

SECOND STAGE THEATER PRESENTS

BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY

A Play by Stephen Adly Guirgis

Directed by Austin Pendleton

Previews Begin November 30, 2022

Opening Night December 19, 2022

Broadway Premiere at the Hayes Theater (240 W 44th St.)

City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed – and the Church won’t leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter “Pops” Washington and his recently paroled son Junior, the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum in this Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. For Pops and Junior, it seems the Old Days are dead and gone – after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy.

POLK & CO. REPRESENTS THE FOLLOWING CURRENTLY RUNNING THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS

WICKED

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Book by Winnie Holzman

Based on the Novel by Gregory Maguire

Directed by Joe Mantello

On Broadway at the Gershwin Theatre (222 W 51st St.)

Currently the 5th longest-running show in Broadway history, WICKED is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, WICKED in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.” NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical “the most successful Broadway show ever.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

JUNKYARD DOG PRODUCTIONS PRESENT

COME FROM AWAY

Book, Music and Lyrics by Olivier Award, Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award Winners

Irene Sankoff & David Hein

Choreographed by Olivier Award Winner Kelly Devine

Directed by Tony Award Winner Christopher Ashley

On Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W 45th St.) through Sunday, October 2, 2022.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

After 1,670 performances and 25 previews on Broadway, COME FROM AWAY, the longest-running show in the 105-year history of the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street). By the time the company takes its final bow, COME FROM AWAY will be the 49th longest-running production in Broadway history and the most successful Canadian musical of all time.

A “Best Musical” winner all across North America, the smash hit musical has won the Tony Award for “Best Direction of a Musical” (Christopher Ashley), 4 Olivier Awards (London) including “Best New Musical,” 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including “Outstanding New Broadway Musical,” 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including “Outstanding Musical,” 4 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards (North American Tour) including “Best Production,” 4 Helen Hayes Awards (D.C.) including “Outstanding Production of a Musical,” 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including “Excellence in Production of a Musical,” 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including “Outstanding New Musical,” 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including “Best New Musical,” 3 Dora Awards (Toronto) including “Outstanding New Musical/Opera” and “Outstanding Production,” and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Book by Tony Award Nominee and Pulitzer Prize Winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins

Choreographed by Tony Award Nominee Anthony van Laast

Directed by Tony Award Nominee Phyllida Lloyd

On Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (‎205 W 46th St.) through Sunday, August 14, 2022.

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n’ Roll. TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

WARNER BROS. THEATRE VENTURES & LANGLEY PARK PRODUCTIONS PRESENT

BEETLEJUICE

​Book by Tony Award Nominee Scott Brown and Tony Award Nominee Anthony King

Music and Lyrics by Tony Award Nominee Eddie Perfect

Based on the Warner Bros. Motion Picture Beetlejuice with Story by

Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson

Music Supervision, Orchestrations & Incidental Music By Kris Kukul

​Choreography by Connor Gallagher

Directed by Tony Award Winner Alex Timbers

Haunting Broadway’s Marquis Theatre (210 W 46th St.)​

It’s showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most comes to the stage in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film. BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole “being dead thing.” Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter shows his true stripes, unleashing a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

FUNNY GIRL

Starring Lea Michele, Ramin Karimloo, Jared Grimes, and Tovah Feldshuh

Beginning September 6

Book by Tony Award Nominee Isobel Lennart

Revised Book by Tony Award Winner Harvey Fierstein

Music by Tony, Grammy & Academy Award Winner Jule Styne

Lyrics by Tony Award Nominee & Grammy Award Winner Bob Merrill

Scenic Design by Tony Award Winner David Zinn

Choreography by Ellenore Scott

Tap Choreography by Ayodele Casel

Directed by Tony Award Winner Michael Mayer

On Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre (256 W 47th St.)

FUNNY GIRL tells the bitter-sweet story of Fanny Brice, whose unique comedic and vocal talent see her rise from young Brooklyn music hall performer to star, and her tempestuous relationship with gambler, Nicky Arnstein.

Lea Michele plays the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who fought her way to become one of the most famous performers in history. This backstage comedy featuring the songs “I’m the Greatest Star,” “People,” and “Don’t Rain On My Parade” is the musical comedy rose of sheer perfection that you’ve been waiting for.

“Fanny Brice” standby Julie Benko will play “Fanny Brice” Tuesday, August 2 – Sunday, September 4, 2022 and on Thursdays beginning Thursday, September 8, 2022.

A STRANGE LOOP

Starring Antwayn Hopper, James Jackson, Jr., L Morgan Lee, John-Michael Lyles, John-Andrew Morrison, Jaquel Spivey, and Jason Veasey

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson

Choreography by Raja Feather Kelly

Directed by Stephen Brackett

2022 Tony Award winner for Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical

On Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre (149 W 45th St.)

Meet Usher: a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer…

Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A STRANGE LOOP is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all.

MR. SATURDAY NIGHT

Starring Tony & Emmy Award Winner Billy Crystal

Book by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel

Music by Jason Robert Brown

Lyrics by Amanda Green

Choreography by Ellenore Scott

Directed by John Rando

On Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre (208 W 41st St.) through Sunday, September 4, 2022.

MR. SATURDAY NIGHT is the story of Buddy Young Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who found fame, if not fortune, in the early days of television. Now, some 40 years after his TV career flamed out, Buddy seeks one more shot at the spotlight, and while he’s at it, one last shot at fixing the family he fractured along the way.

Billy Crystal returns to the role of Buddy Young Jr. that he portrayed in the original 1992 Columbia Pictures film of the same name, which also marked his directorial debut. The book for the stage musical is written by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel. The score for MR. SATURDAY NIGHT features music by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Amanda Green (Hands on a Hardbody). Tony Award winner John Rando (Urinetown, On the Town) will direct. The production will feature choreography by Ellenore Scott (associate choreographer, Head Over Heels).

A NEW MUSICAL BASED ON THE BOOK BY JODI PICOULT & SAMANTHA VAN LEER

BETWEEN THE LINES

Book by Timothy Allen McDonald

Music & Lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson

Choreographed by Paul McGill

Directed by Two-Time Tony Award Nominee Jeff Calhoun

Off-Broadway at the Tony Kiser Theater at Second Stage (305 W 43rd St.) through Sunday, October 2.

BETWEEN THE LINES is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah has to confront whether she alone has the power to rewrite her own story.

BETWEEN THE LINES is produced by Daryl Roth at the Tony Kiser Theater and is not a Second Stage production.

POLK & CO. REPRESENTS THE FOLLOWING INSTITUTIONS

BEDLAM

Bedlam originally made their mark on New York City’s theatre ecosystem through their approach to classical work performed in repertory and their commitment to the intimacy of the relationship between actor and audience. For their tenth anniversary season, it is only right that they return to these exciting and artistically fertile roots.

BEDLAM was founded on a shoestring budget with four artists who gave everything they had to their inaugural production of Saint Joan. BEDLAM has come a long way in their ten years together, but what has remained consistent in all their work – be it Shakespeare, Shaw, or Austen; in a theatre, a classroom, or online – is the belief that the classics are for everyone, and that exploring these traditional forms yields unique insights into our humanity and inspires empathy in us all. BEDLAM looks forward to celebrating this belief in practice over the course of its tenth anniversary season.

www.bedlam.org

BLACK THEATRE UNITED

AWARENESS • ADVOCACY • ACCOUNTABILITY

“As members of the Black theatre community, we stand together to help protect Black people, Black theatre, and Black lives of all shapes and orientations in communities across the country. Our voices are united to educate, empower, and inspire through excellence and activism in the pursuit of justice and equality. We will tell our stories, preserve our history, and ensure the legacy of Black theatre as American culture. Join us.”

This call to action is just the beginning. It was the latest manifestations of police brutality that galvanized Black Theatre United into being. With roots reaching into all 50 of the United States this coalition can harness invaluable political scope and influence. To elevate a cause or to overturn policies that target black people in any one state or community, the group will draw on members with local connections to use their visibility and influence for good in theater and on the national stage.

The Founding Members Of Black Theatre United

Passionate and committed, this founding group of actors, directors, musicians, writers, technicians, producers and stage management includes: Lisa Dawn Cave, Darius de Haas, Carin Ford, Capathia Jenkins, LaChanze, Kenny Leon, Norm Lewis, Audra McDonald, Michael McElroy, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Wendell Pierce, Billy Porter, Anna Deavere Smith, Allyson Tucker, Tamara Tunie, Lillias White, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Schele Williams and Vanessa Williams.

BROADWAY ADVOCACY COALITION

Founded in 2016 by members of the Broadway community as a direct response to the nation’s pandemic of racism and police brutality, the Broadway Advocacy Coalition is a multidisciplinary organization which unites artists, legal experts and community leaders to create lasting impact on policy issues from criminal justice reform to education equity to immigration. In 2021, BAC received a Special Tony Award for providing an unparalleled platform for marginalized members of the theatre community and tools to help the theatre industry move toward a more equitable future. Via its partnership with the Center for Institutional and Social Change at Columbia Law School, BAC has collaborated with institutions across New York City, including the New York City Council, Bronx Defenders, and the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office. To learn more about their work, and to get involved, visit their website at https://www.bwayadvocacycoalition.org/ or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

ROUNDABOUT THEATRE COMPANY

Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrates the power of theatre by spotlighting classics from the past, cultivating new works of the present, and educating minds for the future. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills that mission by producing familiar and lesser-known plays and musicals; discovering and supporting talented playwrights; reducing the barriers that can inhibit theatergoing; collaborating with a diverse team of artists; building educational experiences; and archiving over five decades of production history.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays, musicals and new works on its five stages: Broadway’s American Airlines Theatre, Studio 54 and Stephen Sondheim Theatre, and Off-Broadway’s Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre.

RIVERDANCE 25th ANNIVERSARY SHOW

Abhann Productions is thrilled to announce that the 25th anniversary production of Riverdance will continue its critically acclaimed tour in over 50 cities across North America in 2023.

Riverdance, as you’ve never seen it before! A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs. Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of its music and dance–beloved by fans of all ages.

For the complete Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show 2023 North American Tour schedule and updates please visit www.riverdance.com. The complete tour schedule will be announced soon.

Fall in love with the magic of Riverdance all over again.

SECOND STAGE THEATER

Under the artistic direction of Carole Rothman, Second Stage Theater produces a diverse range of premieres and new interpretations of America’s best contemporary theater by living American playwrights, including 2015 Pulitzer Prize winner Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis; 2010 Pulitzer Prize winner Next to Normal by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey; 2012 Pulitzer Prize winner Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegria Hudes; The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown; Dogfight by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Peter Duchan; Dear Evan Hansen by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Steven Levenson; By the Way, Meet Vera Stark by Lynn Nottage; Trust and Lonely, I’m Not by Paul Weitz; The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz; Everyday Rapture and Whorl Inside a Loop by Dick Scanlan and Sherie Rene Scott; Let Me Down Easy by Anna Deavere Smith; Becky Shaw by Gina Gionfriddo; Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl; The Little Dog Laughed by Douglas Carter Beane; Metamorphoses by Mary Zimmerman; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin; Jitney by August Wilson; Jar the Floor by Cheryl L. West; Uncommon Women and Others by Wendy Wasserstein; Crowns by Regina Taylor; Saturday Night by Stephen Sondheim; Afterbirth: Kathy & Mo’s Greatest Hits by Mo Gaffney and Kathy Najimy; This Is Our Youth by Kenneth Lonergan; Ricky Jay and His 52 Assistants by Ricky Jay; Coastal Disturbances by Tina Howe; A Soldier’s Play by Charles Fuller; Little Murders by Jules Feiffer; The Good Times Are Killing Me by Lynda Barry; and Tiny Alice by Edward Albee.

The company’s more than 130 citations include six 2017 Tony Awards for Dear Evan Hansen (Best Musical, Best Lead Actor in a Musical, Ben Platt; Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Rachel Bay Jones; Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Orchestrations), three 2009 Tony Awards for Next to Normal (Best Lead Actress in a Musical, Alice Ripley; Best Score, Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey; Best Orchestrations, Michael Starobin and Tom Kitt); the 2007 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play (Julie White, The Little Dog Laughed); the 2005 Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical (Rachel Sheinkin, …Spelling Bee) and Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Dan Fogler, …Spelling Bee); the 2002 Tony Award for Best Director of a Play (Mary Zimmerman for Metamorphoses); the 2002 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work, 30 Obie Awards, eight Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Clarence Derwent Awards, 13 Drama Desk Awards, nine Theatre World Awards, 19 Lucille Lortel Awards, the Drama Critics Circle Award and 23 AUDELCO Awards.

In 1999, Second Stage Theater opened The Tony Kiser Theater, its state-of-the-art, 296-seat theater, designed by renowned Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas. In 2002, Second Stage launched “Second Stage Theater Uptown” series to showcase the work of up and coming artists at the McGinn/Cazale Theater. The Theater supports artists through several programs that include residencies, fellowships and commissions, and engages students and community members through education and outreach programs.

Second Stage Theater purchased the historic Helen Hayes Theater, located at 240 W. 44th Street, in 2015. The company will continue to lease and operate their original theaters on the city’s Upper West Side and in Midtown Manhattan. Second Stage Theater has enlisted David Rockwell and The Rockwell Group to make renovations and updates to the 104 year old landmark building. With The Hayes Theater, Second Stage will be building a permanent home on Broadway dedicated exclusively to American plays and living American playwrights.

Second Stage Theater is investing in its future on Broadway by co-commissioning established playwrights through its STAGE-2-STAGE program, launching with Los Angeles’s Center Theatre Group. This ongoing program will provide a pathway to Broadway, with each play receiving an initial production in Los Angeles at one of CTG’s three theaters before moving to New York. The commissioned playwrights are Jon Robin Baitz, Will Eno, Lisa Kron, Young Jean Lee, Lynn Nottage, and Paula Vogel.

