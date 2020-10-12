Pop Shop Kitchen Brings Decedent Adult Happy Meals Home

If you are a bit tired of adulting these days with all the madness in the world there is a perfect solution.

Pop Shop Kitchen will break the mundane quarantine responsibility of being a good, socially-distanced adult at home with some foodie magic fun. The new service that delivers experiential meals to your door has been described as receiving a “decedent adult Happy Meal.”

Designed by famed Pop Culture Restaurateur Zach Neil, each delicious and unique meal box comes with a fully prepared three-course meal and other surprises, including prizes, activities, and a community to engage with from the comfort of your living room.

Neil has been known as a leader in experiential food and beverage pop-ups around the United States for the last six years. Zach and his team have created some of the most celebrated and patronized thematic spaces in New York City and Hollywood. These range from the Kitschy Will Farrell (“Anchorman”) pop-ups to the well-established Halloween themed Beetle House restaurants.

Now he is making it so that gourmands can practice kung fu together from their living room, battle in trivia contests, learn how to paint, taste wine, or even partake in makeover contests, all while enjoying three-course meals (original or plant-based) inspired by pop culture (movies, music, comics, etc.). The premise is simple: people are going out less, and thus there are far fewer opportunities for social interaction, dining, and experiencing things. Pop Shop Kitchen answers those problems with a practical solution: enjoying lavish, high-end themed restaurant food without the risk of entering a restaurant.

What differentiates Pop Shop Kitchen from your ordinary delivery service is food boxes always come equipped with a collectible prize and an activity designed to create social engagement, exercise, and improve mental health. One such delivery, “THE KILL BOX,” is inspired by the movie “Kill Bill.” This box includes a three-course meal themed around the films, a collectible ninja headband, and a free online martial arts lesson to enjoy virtually with a group. Similarly, many of these boxes include access to online communities and partnerships with local businesses to provide fitness training, art, music lessons, gaming, crafting, and more.

Pop Shop Kitchen is a celebration of all the things we love and a reminder that everything will get better once again. First orders in New York City starting on Wednesday, October 14th at 4 pm. Further information on ordering and about the Pop Shot Kitchen can be found at www.popshopkitchen.com.

Here are some must orders!

IT FEEDS YOU BOX .

THE SANDWICH.

Parmesan garlic Alfredo cheese steak

(Classic or vegan)

Thinly sliced grilled steak or (meatless steak) sautéed peppers and onions, creamy Parmesan garlic Alfredo sauce, (or vegan sauce) pickled jalapeños, served on a toasted torpedo, finished with savory and sweet balsamic drizzle.

THE SIDE.

Chipotle ranch truffle fries

Crispy thin cut Fried potatoes tossed in chipotle ranch dust (or vegan dust) and finished with truffle salt.

THE DESSERT.

Premium root beer float.

Two scoops of vanilla ice cream (or vegan ice cream) craft glass bottle root beer, Black cherries,

Prize and Activity included in the box

HOME ALONE BOX

THE BURGER.

8 oz. angus beef patty (Vegan Optional)

3 Cheese mac (mozzarella, cheddar, provolone)

Pizza Sauce, Zucchini pickles, arugula, tomato, parmesan

Garlic bread focaccia bun

THE SIDE.

Rosemary Potato Chips

THE DESSERT.

Chocolate chip cookie crust, devil’s food brownie cheesecake,

candied buttercream frosting

Prize and Activity included in the box

DARK SIDE BOX

THE BURGER.

Blackened Coffee Rub 8 oz. angus beef patty (Vegan Optional)

Maple glazed bacon, pepper jack cheese, black bean salsa, pickled jalapeño, pickled onions, bbq mushrooms, black garlic aioli, avocado ranch sauce, lettuce, tomato on a sourdough black onion brioche bun

THE SIDE.

Sweet Potato fries w/ black garlic aioli

THE DESSERT.

Devil’s food cake, blackberry jam, chocolate ganache,

topped with Oreo crumbles.

Prize and Activity included in the box