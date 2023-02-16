Food and Drink
Pop Up Grocer Is Coming Back To NYC
Pop Up Grocer, the popular experience-first grocery store, is opening a brick & mortar location in New York City (205 Bleecker Street) on Friday, March 3rd. New Yorkers with a penchant for innovation and design (and a longing for Erewhon) can now regularly visit them to discover new brands.
In addition to their ongoing pop-ups, this will be the first permanent location for the company, which has been shaking up the industry since 2019, providing a platform for launch and an efficient path to retail for new, better-for-you products—exclusively.
The 1,500 square-foot retail concept will feature over 130 emerging brands across the areas of food, beverage, home, beauty and pets – as well as a cafe with Chamberlain Coffee, the leading coffee lifestyle brand and brainchild of Emma Chamberlain, solidifying Pop Up Grocer’s identity as a place of both discovery and community. The cafe will offer seating and an assortment of baked goods in partnership with Librae, the first-ever Bahraini female-owned bakery in New York which opened to great success in 2022 by Dona Murad-Gerschel. Emerging bakers and pastry chefs will rotate over time, creating a unique space with an immersive experience and vibe.
“Given our unique model as an advertiser-first retailer and grocery store, it only made sense for our first location to be in New York, and specifically in Manhattan, at the center of influence,“ says Founder & CEO Emily Schildt. “Having now opened nine 30-day locations across the country, we know a lot about the types of items that our audience is attracted to, which will influence our assortment. And, with each city we visit, there are incessant requests for us to stay, so we’ve learned very simply that there is demand for a more permanent presence.”
Featured brands in the flagship—including brands Fly By Jing, Ghia, OffLimits, Rowdy Mermaid, Siesta, SideDish and Whipnotic among others—will rotate on a quarterly basis, with the exception of a selection of core items to satisfy the local community’s demand. Additionally, the location will serve as a space for programming like community-led panels, tastings, and classes.
The space’s design is led by Jen Levy Creative in partnership with Porto Architecture (of Kith fame), and will feature a warm, neutral palette with thoughtful, quirky elements to emphasize the bold array of products on shelf. The goal was to create a space that feels at once familiar and momentous to attract both everyday shoppers, and tourists..
“We can be, at once, a one-time and a routine destination for discovery,” says Schildt, who adds that visitors can pop in for a look at what’s new and to feel inspired, much like they would touring a museum. While neighbors can rely on us with regularity for a complementary grocery haul—our assortment includes everything from milk and cereal to olive oil and spices. So, success for us looks like achieving that—widening our reach and our impact.”
Pop Up Grocer will be open daily from 8 am to 8 pm and will be located at 205 Bleecker Street at the historic intersection of Bleecker, Minetta Street and Sixth Avenue. For more information, please visit popupgrocer.com or follow popupgrocer on Instagram and TikTok.
Food and Drink
The Juicy Lounge Brings Slow-Pressed Juice to Hudson Yards
Restaurant industry veteran David Lindo has created a juice bar featuring slow pressed juices, juice shots, smoothies, a coffee program from Harlem-based Dell’Aria Coffee Roasters, and small bites in an artsy modern boutique space that breaks the post-modern mold of chain juiceries, filling the space between them and bodegas.
Designer Peter Sibilia has curated a mid-century Italian meets modern aesthetic, with a seafoam green candy-striped floor that allows the millennial pink paneled half wall to pop. Above the paneling is hyper modern pink, gold, and wallpaper of circles and their cut outs on one side, a white-washed brick wall with shelfing displaying pink books and rotary phone among other design elements on the opposite wall above the iconic Salvador Dali Mae West Lips Sofa. The juice bar itself is lined with hanging baskets, each with a different color fruit, adding a line of tropical tones to the space, accentuated by top-of-the-line juicing machines.
Lindo emigrated to the United States from Spain in 1992 and has spent his life in New York working in the restaurant industry, in management in the establishments that line Restaurant Row before founding the digital marketing company NYC Restaurant in 2001. He also owned the acclaimed East Village Yerba Buena from 2008 to 2018.
JUICES: The juices are slow-pressed from fresh fruit using top-of-the-line Kuvings Juicers to ensure that none of the nutrients are lost in the process and are broken down into three categories, Remedies, Detox, and Refresher to allow customers to refine their order based on their needs for the day. The options are named in the theme of their category and feature innovative flavor combinations with highlights: Fennel Twist, made with fennel, celery, ginger, lemon, and apple; Sweetox, kale lemon, kiwi, ginger, orange, and apple; and Can’t Beet It, beets, carrots, cucumber, lemon, and apple.
JUICE SHOTS: Like the juices, the shots are designed as riffs on common offerings, exemplified in the Wheat Baby, a wheatgrass shot with pineapple and orange juice; and T-SHOT, turmeric with lemon, honey, and apple.
SMOOTHIES: The Juicy Lounge’s smoothies are light and flavorful with options like: Sunny Tropical, orange, peach, carrot, and yogurt; Green Dream, mango with spinach, banana, and lemon; and Berry Banana, raspberries, strawberries, banana, chia seeds, and almond milk.
Also featured are Açai Bowls and Smoothies made fresh to order including their signature The Juicy Lounge, açai with strawberries, blueberries, banana, coconut flakes, and granola; Hollywood, açai, mango, pineapple, banana, coconut flakes, and granola.
Time to head to 493 9th Avenue, Monday – Sunday: 7 am – 7 pm to get your juice on.
Events
JOURNEY, The Newest Immersive Theatrical Restaurant Experience… Opens
JOURNEY, @journeyexperiencenyc, a unique dining entertainment enterprise from Tony Award winning producer Marc Routh (The Producers, Hairspray), introduces theatrical gastronomy to New York City with an exciting blend of immersive video installations, fine dining, fashion tech, and theatre. Created through the collaboration of a top team culled from the worlds of Broadway, fashion, multi-media, and the culinary arts, JOURNEY is a wholly original experience.
The centerpiece theatrical event is JOURNEY Odyssey, a virtual tabletop culinary experience written by Greg Edwards (Application Pending), directed by Tony winner John Rando (Urinetown, On the Town, Back to the Future the Musical), and featuring beloved Broadway talent, including Tony Award winners Judy Kaye and Cady Huffman, among others.
“Journey has come together as one of the most amazing collaborations I’ve ever been involved in,” says Marc Routh, Executive Producer, Journey/Broadway Asia International, LLC, “with an eclectic group of artists from the worlds of theater, the visual arts, and new media as a backdrop for Executive Chef Edward Hong’s delicious culinary inventions.”
Located at 27 West 24th Street, New York, NY 10010, JOURNEY incorporates four unique experiences under one roof:
· JOURNEY Odyssey, where live and filmed performance brings diners’ tabletops to life with comic adventures led by an award-winning Broadway cast;
· JOURNEY 360, where the 360-degree projections transport you from the communal table to five exotic locations for each of the courses of the prix fixe meal;
· JOURNEY Salon, where entertaining mystery and curiosities await as you enjoy a mix of live and filmed entertainment;
· JOURNEY Epic Café, where augmented reality brings the dinner plates to life.
In addition to seeing Ms. Kaye and Ms. Huffman in JOURNEY Odyssey, Broadway fans will delight in spotting other stage and screen favorites, such as Tony Award winner Ben Vereen, Brad Oscar, Grace McLean, Paolo Montalban, Stephen DeRosa, Arnie Burton, Deborah S. Craig, and more throughout the various installations.
Each JOURNEY costs $175 per person, 7 days a week.
JOURNEY 360: Currently open 20 PPL: A ticketed event that begins on a Zeppelin tethered to the Empire State Building circa 2022. Guests will sit at a communal table with floor-to-ceiling and tabletop 360 projection mapping. Travel to dramatic settings for each course, from a fantastic waterfall in the Rain Forest to the side of a volcano to an underwater shipwreck. The magnificent five-course prix fixe meal will end with a futuristic, otherworldly dessert set in an out-of-this-world location. Every setting has been designed to complement the cuisine while bringing the astonishing world to your table.
JOURNEY Salon Currently open A non-ticketed environment featuring a unique bar with an elevated bar menu. Featuring a room showcasing paintings and objects that come to life with 3-D animation, a hostess bedecked in stunning FashionTech couture, and flights of cocktails with integrated video directly on your bartop, the Lounge is the perfect place to hang out casually with friends before and after the sit-down dinner or as a destination all its own.
JOURNEY Odyssey Opening 2/6 50 PPL: Guests to this ticketed event will be able to participate in this multisensory culinary Journey in smaller groups – at tables accommodating 2 to 4 people. Broadway’s most talented performers bring to life a series of comic vignettes to introduce each of the five courses. Have your appetizer in Tokyo, your first course in Venice, and your entrée in Buenos Aires with equal measures of inventive cuisine and diverting humor.
Additional information can be found on the journey experience. NYC. Tickets for the shows Journey 360 and Journey Odyssey are available at Tock, via the app, or at exploretock.com; Reservations for the Café or the Salon can be made through Open Table.
Food and Drink
Fall Head Over Heels for Dunkin’s Valentine’s Day Treats
Love is in the air, and Dunkin’ is ready to make fans swoon with its lineup of irresistible treats. Guests will fall head over heels for fan-favorite sips, like the Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte and Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin’ Refresher, paired with heart-shaped donuts, and the sweet perks of a Dunkin’ Rewards membership. Plus, candy lovers can indulge in the latest sweets in the grocery aisle from Dunkin’ x Frankford Candy.
Batter Up! Dunkin’s Latest Brownie-Inspired Delight
This February, Dunkin’ releases its first-ever Member Exclusive beverage, the new Brownie Batter Signature Latte. Inspired by the beloved Brownie Batter Donut, die-hard fans can take their fandom to the next level with this iced delight. It combines rich espresso with gooey, bowl-licking brownie batter flavor, and is topped with whipped cream, a mocha drizzle and festive sprinkles. Dunkin’ Rewards members can exclusively order the Brownie Batter Signature Latte through the Dunkin’ app.
Non-members don’t have to be left out in the cold! Guests who aren’t Dunkin’ Rewards members yet can join the coffee-filled love fest by creating a free account on the Dunkin’ app or visiting dunkinrewards.com. By doing so, they get access to Member Exclusives like the new Brownie Batter Signature Latte and can start earning points towards free food and drinks.
Two words…Power Couple!
True chocoholics have another reason to fall in love this Valentine’s Day with the dynamic duo of the heart-shaped Brownie Batter Donut, made with chocolatey, brownie batter-flavored buttercreme filling and topped with chocolate icing and festive sprinkles, and the Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte. This latte features rich espresso and decadent mocha flavor and doubles down on chocolatey goodness with a mocha drizzle, hot chocolate powder and whipped cream.
Cupid’s Arrow Points to Dunkin’
Dunkin’ fans will be smitten by the Cupid’s Choice Donut! The heart-shaped treat is filled with Bavarian Kreme and topped with strawberry-flavored icing and festive sprinkles. It pairs perfectly with the pretty-in-pink Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin’ Refresher, a sip that will keep guests going all day with a boost of green tea.
A Match Made With Dunkin’
For a limited time, Dunkin’ and Frankford Candy are offering swoon-worthy Valentine’s treats that will have fans and their sweethearts grinning ear to ear! Dunkin’ Chocolates and Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Flavored Jelly Hearts are now available at participating retailers and online at FrankfordCandy.com.
- Dunkin’ Chocolates: Fans can surprise their Valentine with the gift of delicious donut-flavored chocolates! Each heart-shaped box holds five ounces of individually wrapped chocolates in three iconic Dunkin’ flavors: Boston Kreme, Brownie Batter and Chocolate Creme.
- Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Flavored Jelly Hearts: Fans can also add a fun twist to the gift of iced coffee this Valentine’s! These jelly hearts capture the delicious flavors of Dunkin’s popular iced coffee, including Hazelnut, French Vanilla, Caramel Latte, Toasted Coconut and Butter Pecan.
Extra Sweet Rewards
Dunkin’ Rewards members can feel the love all month long. From February 1 through February 28, Dunkin’ is giving its members even more deals that are available exclusively in the app:
- Daily $2 Medium Cold Brew just for ordering ahead in the app
- One FREE Medium Hot/Iced Coffee with any purchase*
- One order of FREE Bagel Minis with any beverage purchase*
- One order of FREE Stuffed Biscuit Bites with any beverage purchase*
For those who can’t get enough donuts, Dunkin’ also has a special offer from February 1 to February 12: $3 for a half-dozen donuts*. These exclusive perks are available to Dunkin’ Rewards members only, so guests can sign up and start enjoying the sweet rewards today.
Last but not least, guests can add some shimmer to their Valentine’s Day with Dunkin’s brand-new tumblers. Choose from a rosy, pink tumbler with glitter or a clear tumbler with silver and orange glitter, both with a heart-shaped straw**. Sip on love all day long!
To stay up to date on the latest happenings at Dunkin’, visit DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.
*Limit 1 per member. Exclusions, additional charges and terms may apply. Participation may vary. Limited time offer.
**Seasonal tumblers are available at participating Dunkin’ locations.
Trending
-
Tech2 years ago
How to Take Advantage of Virtual Numbers for SMS
-
Business2 years ago
Entre Institute Review – Is Jeff Lerner’s Program a Scam?
-
Entertainment2 years ago
A Star is Born – Barvina Takes Entertainment World by Storm
-
Events2 months ago
New Year’s Eve Traditions In The US and Around The World
-
Broadway2 years ago
Broadway Reopening: The Theatre Listings
-
Film7 months ago
Elvis and The Mob Connection
-
Family2 years ago
Who Is Justine Ang Fonte and Why Are We Letting Her Near Children?
-
Broadway10 months ago
Funny Girl Makes Julie Benko a Star
-
Spiritual2 years ago
The History of Numerology
-
Tech2 years ago
Are there any issues with updating YouTube Vanced on your android phone?