 Pop Up Grocer Is Coming Back To NYC

Pop Up Grocer, the popular experience-first grocery store, is opening a brick & mortar location in New York City (205 Bleecker Street) on Friday, March 3rd. New Yorkers with a penchant for innovation and design (and a longing for Erewhon) can now regularly visit them to discover new brands.

In addition to their ongoing pop-ups, this will be the first permanent location for the company, which has been shaking up the industry since 2019, providing a platform for launch and an efficient path to retail for new, better-for-you products—exclusively.

The 1,500 square-foot retail concept will feature over 130 emerging brands across the areas of food, beverage, home, beauty and pets – as well as a cafe with Chamberlain Coffee, the leading coffee lifestyle brand and brainchild of Emma Chamberlain, solidifying Pop Up Grocer’s identity as a place of both discovery and community. The cafe will offer seating and an assortment of baked goods in partnership with Librae, the first-ever Bahraini female-owned bakery in New York which opened to great success in 2022 by Dona Murad-Gerschel. Emerging bakers and pastry chefs will rotate over time, creating a unique space with an immersive experience and vibe.

“Given our unique model as an advertiser-first retailer and grocery store, it only made sense for our first location to be in New York, and specifically in Manhattan, at the center of influence,“ says Founder & CEO Emily Schildt. “Having now opened nine 30-day locations across the country, we know a lot about the types of items that our audience is attracted to, which will influence our assortment. And, with each city we visit, there are incessant requests for us to stay, so we’ve learned very simply that there is demand for a more permanent presence.”

Featured brands in the flagship—including brands Fly By Jing, Ghia, OffLimits, Rowdy Mermaid, Siesta, SideDish and Whipnotic among others—will rotate on a quarterly basis, with the exception of a selection of core items to satisfy the local community’s demand. Additionally, the location will serve as a space for programming like community-led panels, tastings, and classes.

The space’s design is led by Jen Levy Creative in partnership with Porto Architecture (of Kith fame), and will feature a warm, neutral palette with thoughtful, quirky elements to emphasize the bold array of products on shelf. The goal was to create a space that feels at once familiar and momentous to attract both everyday shoppers, and tourists..

“We can be, at once, a one-time and a routine destination for discovery,” says Schildt, who adds that visitors can pop in for a look at what’s new and to feel inspired, much like they would touring a museum. While neighbors can rely on us with regularity for a complementary grocery haul—our assortment includes everything from milk and cereal to olive oil and spices. So, success for us looks like achieving that—widening our reach and our impact.”

Pop Up Grocer will be open daily from 8 am to 8 pm and will be located at 205 Bleecker Street at the historic intersection of Bleecker, Minetta Street and Sixth Avenue. For more information, please visit popupgrocer.com or follow popupgrocer on Instagram and TikTok.