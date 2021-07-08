Pop-Up Pixar Inspired Mini Golf

Pixar Putt, the ultimate pop-up, open-air mini-golf experience will be arriving in Manhattan with tickets available for purchase now. Made up of 18 fun and interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from some of Disney and Pixar’s most beloved films including Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Coco, A Bug’s Life, Wall-E, and Inside Out. Pixar Putt is set to take guests to infinity… and beyond!

Pixar Putt, is co-presented by Rockefeller Productions and TEG Life Like Touring. Expect for this thrilling new entertainment to take over Battery Park’s Pier A beginning August 1 and run through October 31, 2021. The course will be open seven days a week, Sunday to Thursday from 10 AM to 8 PM (last entry 6:30 PM) and Friday & Saturday from10 AM to 10 PM (last entry is 8:30 PM); Pixar Putt After Dark, evening sessions for 18+, will take place Friday & Saturday from 7:00 PM – 10 PM. Pixar Putt is also available to Private Groups and Corporate Groups. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.pixarputt.com

Following its run in New York City, Pixar Putt will continue touring nationally, slated to be presented in San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Chicago (with more locations to be announced).

A perfect socially distant summer outing for any Pixar fan. The safety of patrons and staff is a top priority for Rockefeller Productions and TEG Life Like Touring. Pixar Putt’s standard COVID Safe measures include capped player numbers on the course, physical distancing measures in queues and on course; sanitizer stations located onsite; plus sanitizing of all golfing equipment between users for every session, each day. These measures follow all federal and local guidelines and will be updated as those guidelines change.

Advance booking Is recommended as tickets are expected to sell out fast, and advance booking is highly encouraged. Tickets will only be available digitally through Pixarputt.com. This online, contactless purchase process helps keep customers and staff COVID safe.