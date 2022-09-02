Popping Up For Curtain Up’s Broadway Festival

Playbill, The Broadway League, the Times Square Alliance, and Prudential Financial announce details and talent for Curtain Up Broadway Festival, a three-day outdoor experience in Times Square presented by title sponsor Prudential Financial; sponsored in part by Wagoneer and Audible Theater, with additional support from the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and Music Performance Trust Fund.

Curtain Up Broadway Festivalhas been bringing Broadway to the streets of New York City in Times Square on Broadway stretching between 45th and 48th Streets. Over fifteen unique events will take place on stages in Duffy Square (7th Ave. & 46th St.) and on Broadway between 45th and 48th Streets. All interactive events and performances are live, free, and open to the public. This is the second year that Prudential is the title sponsor of Curtain Up in Times Square and is proud to be a rock of support for the Broadway community.

The three-day celebration kicks off on Friday September 30 at 2PM. This exciting mainstage event will feature speakers and special guests including music director James Sampliner, Broadway stars such as Norm Lewis and more to be announced. Fans will join the Broadway community for a celebratory countdown to the official start of the festival!

The Broadway Block Party will take place on Friday, September 30 at 5PM on Duffy Square and will invite revelers to dance and sing to classic and contemporary Broadway songs with live DJ sets and guest performances all in the heart of New York City: Times Square.

The party continues into the night with Curtain Up After Dark concerts sponsored by Prudential. Broadway Sings: The Golden Age of Broadway will take place on Friday, September 30 at 6:30PM featuring the Broadway Sings Band and special Broadway performers T. Oliver Reid, Conrad Ricamora, Jeanna de Waal, Morgan James, Corey Mach and more, singing under the golden setting sun. Rockers on Broadway: Live in Times Square and Benefiting The PATH Fund will take place on Saturday, October 1 at 6:30PM featuring Donnie Kehr and his band alongside special guests including Rob Evan, N’Kenge, Jen Perry, Max Sangerman, Jeremy Schoenfeld, Sam Behr and more on stage with Broadway and contemporary rock ‘n’ roll hits. Opportunities to donate to The PATH Fund will be made possible on audience’s mobile devices.

The Curtain Up! LIVE from Broadway finale concert is a grand, outdoor event that marks the culmination of the Curtain Up Broadway Festival. Taking place rain or shine on Sunday, October 2 at 11:00 AM in Duffy Square, the concert, with direction by Sammi Cannold and musical direction by Daryl Waters, will spotlight marquee talent from Broadway productions and celebrate the new season on Broadway. For those who cannot attend in person, it will be broadcast live on WABC. Participating shows will be announced by The Broadway League at a later date.

Throughout the celebratory weekend, Broadway fans will have the unique opportunity to join a wide variety of interactive experiences, events, and intimate concerts including Broadway Sing-Alongs, The Sing for Hope Piano, Playbill: The Game Show LIVE, a dance workshop with Ailey, and more.

For a full list of events, please see the event schedule below. Visit Playbill.com/CurtainUp for Curtain UpBroadway Festival details (as they are announced) as well as a special Guide to All-Things Curtain Up.

“Curtain Up Broadway Festival is a celebration of Broadway and the great city of New York, and it is a perfect way to kick off a brand-new season packed with an incredible array of new shows,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “With 17 Broadway shows already scheduled to open through December, and at least that amount scheduled to open in the spring, we are in for a season jam packed with something for everyone. Broadway’s return brings a newfound vibrancy to the city and its heart, Times Square, and the Curtain Up! LIVE from Broadway finale concert on Sunday, October 2, featuring some new shows, some long running shows, and recent Tony winning shows, is the perfect opportunity to honor that. WABC is broadcasting the event live and reminding us ‘there’s a little bit of Broadway in everyone!’”

“Broadway has been back for just over a year now and we have seen its impact on Times Square and the city which is a perfect opportunity for us to celebrate with our partners at Playbill, The Broadway League and Prudential with Curtain Up Broadway Festival,” said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance. “We are regularly seeing over 400,000 people in Times Square and we know that includes audiences, artists and backstage folk making their way to shows throughout Times Square and we encourage them all to enjoy our amazing restaurants, hotels, retailers and other live entertainment venues.”

CURTAIN UP BROADWAY FESTIVAL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

The three-day celebration will include the following events below. For a full, detailed listing of events taking place, please visit Playbill.com/CurtainUp.

*Performers are subject to change.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Event: Official Curtain Up Kick-Off Celebration

Time: 2:00-3:00 PM

Location: Mainstage on Duffy Square

Curtain Up Broadway Festival kicks-off with guest speakers from Playbill, The Broadway League, the Times Square Alliance, and title sponsor Prudential, with special guest speakers. Performances will be part of the event by Broadway Stars Norm Lewis and more to be announced, under the direction of music director James Sampliner. The event will ignite excitement on the mainstage and include a celebratory countdown to the official event start!

Event: CHICAGO Sing-Along

Time: 3:00-3:30 PM

Location: Belt it Out on Broadway Dueling Pianos Presented by Prudential

(Location in Times Square bet, 45th and 46th Streets)

Hotcha! We’re playin’ songs fast and loose from the musical CHICAGO, currently celebrating 25 years on Broadway! Audiences can sing-along to their favorite songs and all that jazz in the heart of Times Square.

Event: WICKED Sing-Along

Time: 3:45-4:15 PM

Location: Belt it Out on Broadway Dueling Pianos Presented by Prudential

(Location in Times Square bet, 45th and 46th Streets)

We couldn’t be happier to have pianist Paul Losel lead a WICKED sing-along. Audiences can sing-along to the show’s thrillifying songs in the heart of Times Square!

Event: The Broadway Block Party

Time: 5:00-6:30 PM

Location: At Mainstage on Duffy Square

Join Prudential, Playbill, and the Times Square Alliance as they celebrate the kick-off to Curtain Up Broadway Festival. Times Square will “ignite the night” with THE BROADWAY BLOCK PARTY – a large-scale street party that invites revelers to dance and sing to classic and contemporary Broadway songs and performances in the heart of New York City: Times Square. Guests will experience a celebration like no other, while entertained by Broadway DJ Mike Borowski, guest performers Christine Dwyer (Wicked), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Apollo Levine (MJ), Raymond J Lee (Groundhog Day) and more to be announced. #BwayBlockParty.

Event: Curtain Up After Dark

Time: 6:30-8:00 PM

Location: Belt it Out on Broadway Dueling Pianos Presented by Prudential

(Location in Times Square bet, 45th and 46th Streets)

Presented by Prudential, Curtain Up After Dark welcomes Broadway Sings: The Golden Age of Broadway. Join the Broadway Sings Band and special Broadway performers T. Oliver Reid, Conrad Ricamora (The King and I), Kennedy Caughell (Paradise Square), Morgan James (Motown the Musical), Jeanna de Waal (Diana), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots) and more to be announced, as they present a concert filled with Broadway songs under the golden setting sun. With hit Broadway songs “jazzed up”, audience members will help choose the next song using their mobile devices!

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

Event: Ailey’s Revelations dance workshop

Time: 10:30 AM – 11:15 AM

Location: Mainstage on Duffy Square

Everyone can dance with Ailey! Join the processional through Duffy Square as Ailey’s West African drummers and dancers lead New Yorkers of all ages to the Curtain Up mainstage, where you’ll learn modified excerpts of Alvin Ailey’s masterwork, Revelations. Participants are asked to wear comfy clothing.

Event: Dueling Pianos Presented by Prudential

Time: 12:30-2:00 PM

Location: Belt it Out on Broadway Dueling Pianos Presented by Prudential (Location in Times Square bet, 45th and 46th Streets)

Join Prudential all weekend at Belt It Out On Broadway, a series of Dueling Piano show-downs held right in Times Square. From specially themed programs featuring Broadway stars to spirited sing-alongs where audience members choose the tunes, rollicking good fun will be yours for the asking.

Event: Playbill: The Game Show LIVE!

Time: 1:00-1:30 PM

Location: At Mainstage on Duffy Square

Join us in Times Square as Broadway Stars take part in the first-ever live Playbill: The Game Show – where theatre’s brightest stars prove how much they know about Broadway! Watch as participants test their knowledge of all-things Broadway in a fun and fast-paced game, hosted by Chris Sieber (Company).

Event: Audible Theater Special Concert Presentation

Time: 3:00-3:45 PM

Location: Location: Mainstage on Duffy Square

Audible Theater makes outstanding performances and powerful storytelling available to millions globally. Audible hosts and produces a wide variety of live performances at the Minetta Lane Theatre, Audible’s creative home for live performances in New York. Audible adapts these live shows for audio and creates Audible Original plays made expressly for the listening experience.

Event: Prudential Dueling Pianos

Time: 4:00-5:00 PM

Location: Belt it Out on Broadway Dueling Pianos Presented by Prudential

(Location in Times Square bet, 45th and 46th Streets)

Join Prudential all weekend at Belt It Out On Broadway, a series of Dueling Piano show-downs held right in Times Square. From specially themed programs featuring Broadway stars to spirited sing-alongs where audience members choose the tunes, rollicking good fun will be yours for the asking.

Event: Setting The Stage

Time: 5:00-6:30 PM

Location: At Mainstage on Duffy Square

Presented by The Entertainment Community Fund, Setting the Stage is a star-studded concert with details to be announced shortly. Join us as the main stage comes alive and celebrates with song!

Event: Curtain Up After Dark

Time: 6:30-8:00 PM

Location: Belt it Out on Broadway Dueling Pianos Presented by Prudential

(Location in Times Square bet, 45th and 46th Streets)

Presented by Prudential, Curtain Up After Dark welcomes Rockers on Broadway: Live in Times Square, benefitting The PATH Fund. Join Broadway’s Donnie Kehr and his band as they rock the stage with Broadway and contemporary rock-n-roll hits, alongside special guests including Rob Evan (Jekyll & Hyde), N’Kenge (Caroline, or Change) Jen Perry (Kinky Boots), Max Sangerman (Smokey Joe’s Café), Jeremy Schoenfeld, Sam Behr and more. Audiences can get in on the action and choose songs during the show by donating to The PATH Fund on their mobile devices.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

Concert: Curtain Up! LIVE from Broadway

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM; rain or shine

Location: Mainstage on Duffy Square

A grand, outdoor event that marks the culmination of Curtain Up Broadway Festival, this concert, with creative direction by Sammi Cannold and musical direction by Daryl Waters, will spotlight marquee talent from Broadway productions, showcasing the new Broadway season. This concert will also be airing live on WABC. Participating shows will be announced by The Broadway League at a later date.

Event: Prudential Dueling Pianos

Time: 1:00-3:00 PM

Location: Belt it Out on Broadway Dueling Pianos Presented by Prudential

(Times Square bet, 45th and 46th Streets)

Join Prudential all weekend at Belt It Out On Broadway, a series of Dueling Piano show-downs held right in Times Square. From specially themed programs featuring Broadway stars to spirited sing-alongs where audience members choose the tunes, rollicking good fun will be yours for the asking.

DAILY

Event: Sing for Hope Piano Concerts and Free Play

Time: Check Daily Schedule

Location: Broadway between 47th and 48th Streets

Located on Broadway between 47th and 48th Streets, guests can take photos, play a tune or two or enjoy a concert on Playbill’s Sing for Hope Piano! Special guest pianists Rachel Kaufman (Speakeasy Magik), Steven Jamail (Born For This) and Kevin B. Winebold will take to the keys, playing contemporary and classic Broadway tunes for all to enjoy. Performance schedules will be posted daily at the Sing for Hope piano. For more information on Sing for Hope, check out their website.