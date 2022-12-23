Popular Bonus Programs at Australian Online Casinos

Thanks to the cutthroat completion in the online gambling space, operators like Casino Mate Australia go above and beyond to attract new customers and keep the existing ones. Offering casino bonuses has proven to be an effective approach to achieving this.

This guide explores popular online casino bonus programs in Australia, their features, and their benefits.

Welcome bonus

The welcome bonus is usually the biggest incentive Australian online casinos offer. It is a headline offer to lure new customers.

Given the intense rivalry in the industry, welcome bonuses can, at times, be incredibly generous. Mostly, it comes in the form of a deposit bonus, no-deposit bonus, free spins, or all combined.

Deposit bonus

This is available to games immediately after depositing a minimum amount specified by an online casino. They are also referred to as match bonuses, as the casino offers the bonus depending on a percentage of the deposit. For example, a casino might offer a 100% deposit bonus, up to $200, for new players who make their first deposit. This means that if a player deposits $200, they will receive an additional $200 in bonus funds to play with.

No Deposit Bonuses

Here, players can simply create an account at an online casino and receive a bonus without having to deposit any money. No-deposit bonuses are a great way for players to try out a casino and see if they like it before committing their own money.

Free spins

Australians adore pokies, and what not to love about some free spins with zero risk attached? Most top online casinos in AU offer free spins. They may sometimes come as part of a welcome bonus or a stand-alone monthly, weekly, or daily promotion. Free spins tournaments are another popular promo offered to VIP and regular customers.

VIP and Loyalty Bonuses

Loyalty bonuses are a proven way to reward regular casino members. These bonuses are often awarded when players attain certain milestones while betting on their favorite casino titles. For instance, once a player spends a significant amount of money at the casino, or if they make their 5,000th wager, the casino rewards them with something.

Below are some common rewards in this program:

Loyalty points : Rewards points that can be exchanged for wagering credits

: Rewards points that can be exchanged for wagering credits Missions or challenges : When a player completes one of the casino’s missions, they are rewarded with free spins, bonus coins, tokens, etc.

: When a player completes one of the casino’s missions, they are rewarded with free spins, bonus coins, tokens, etc. Level-up system: Players receive bonuses when they advance to new levels.

Cashback bonuses

When you play at any gambling site, there is a likelihood that you will win some games and lose some too. Wouldn’t you love to receive bonuses that cover your losses? Enter cashback bonuses.

Gambling sites usually award them daily, weekly, or monthly. Well, you shouldn’t expect them to compensate you for all your losses – it may be something in the 10% – 20% range. In addition, this bonus will likely need to be wagered; thus, read the requirements carefully before using it.

As you can see, there are different bonuses offered by online casinos. Some are meant to welcome you, while others are designed to appreciate your loyalty.

Therefore, before you register at an Australian gambling site, ensure that they have an excellent bonus system, as it can make a considerable difference and help boost your chances of winning.