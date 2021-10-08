Popular Netflix shows to binge-watch right now 

Autumn is here, and it’s time to find a new Netflix show to cuddle up with. You can snuggle under a cosy blanket with a hot chocolate in hand and watch the best binge-worthy shows available.

Netflix has a whopping 1718 TV shows and 3802 movies. The student finance specialist, Smart Pig, surveyed 2000 Brits and found that 49% watch Netflix on shared accounts that they do not pay for. Many people share accounts with family members, friends, and partners. Netflix is the most popular streaming platform and is the go-to for binge-worthy TV shows.

Here are the most popular TV shows to watch right now.

Squid Game

Squid Game is a combination of the Hunger Games and Parasite. A group of broke people play six children’s games to win enough money to pay off their debts and never worry about money again. They stand a chance of winning £28 million. However, there is a dark twist, and the contests stand a high chance of dying in the games. Very few make it out alive, and viewers are left on the edge of their seats throughout the nine-part series. Be warned – Squid Game is not for the faint-hearted.

Haunting of Hill House

It’s spooky season, and Haunting of Hill House is the perfect Halloween show. It’s loosely based on the gothic horror novel by Shirley Jackson and is an incredibly gripping watch. The Crain family moved into Hill House in 1992 and are forced to stay longer than expected due to paranormal activity. The series flashes forward twenty-six years and shows the remaining family members confronting their memories in the haunted house. If you enjoy tension-building scenes and jump scars, this is the series for you.

Clickbait

Clickbait explores the darker side of social media in a whodunnit format. The modern thriller looks at identity, perception and the horrifying side of social media. After Nick Brewer is abducted, he is seen on social media holding cards confessing that he abuses women and will die after five million views. As his wife and sister seek to rescue him, they find out some harrowing truths about their beloved Nick. Clickbait has an interesting take on modern culture and murder mystery.

Money Heist

Money Heist is one of the most in-demand shows in the world, and for a good reason. It’s a thrilling drama about a group of criminals and a mysterious figure called The Professor. Money Heist is a Spanish-speaking TV show that has been a huge hit across the world. Just remember to turn on the subtitles if you don’t speak Spanish.

Discover your favourite new TV show this year, and start binging.