There are various reasons for cleaning grains. Basically, it makes the grains clean. It also increases the shelf life as the cleaned grains dry faster. With vast areas under grain cultivation it only makes sense to have a portable grain cleaner.

Grain Cleaning Process:

From the field to our mouths, the grains undergo various stages, cleaning and sorting by size, shape and weight. The portable cleaner comes in handy when it comes to perfect separation of dockage and screenings in the field. Technology is very advanced to make our life easy when it comes to cleaning grains.

Grain Cleaning Equipment:

It is not enough for us to just choose the right cleaner; we must also use the machine very efficiently. It makes sense to go through the instruction manual and monitor the cleaner while it is running to detect any manufacturing defects so that we can contact the manufacturer before the warranty period is over. In most cases, getting a replacement for a defective machine is a safe method. If you have already owned a machine, it is better to know if the machine you are going to buy uses a better technology.

There are a variety of cleaners from well-known industries to choose from. There are many criteria for selecting a portable grain cleaner, how soon it can be set up in the field and started, the cleaner’s capacity, whether the grains and the screenings remain clean, how many bushels it can clean in a given time, the running costs, whether it is easy to operate, and so on. Some portable models have all the advantages of big stationary grain cleaners. Though stationary cleaners are less expensive, the installation costs are high. Portable grain cleaners obviously do not imply installation costs.

If you are looking for a portable grain cleaner for sale, the Internet will guide you as to which is suitable for your requirements. The manufacturers publish photos of various models along with detailed specifications and contact information. There are toll-free numbers to contact for more information or if you are looking for a particular machine. While visiting a manufacturing company or its retailer, it is better to send an email as some manufacturers see you on appointment only and then you can make a wise choice. Portable grain cleaners include generators with capacities ranging from 40 kw to 110 kw. If you feel a new grain cleaner is a little bit expensive, you can always look for a used portable grain cleaner for sale.

Some companies even allow you to lease their equipment leaving you not having to bother about the maintenance of the cleaner.