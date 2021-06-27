Powerhouse Punch: In the Ring with Attorney Thomas J. Henry at Davis vs Barrios Championship Fight

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Thomas J. Henry knows how to pack a punch. 

This weekend in Atlanta at the Showtime PPV Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs Mario “El Azteca” Barrios championship fight, the super attorney stepped into the ring and helped ignite the roaring excitement for the sport’s return to full action. 

For years the game has been in need of fulfilling the fan’s craving for an impactful match to awaken their senses. This was that moment. 

(Photo by Clarissa Castaneda)

Davis conquered the unbeaten champion Barrios in a grueling 11 round TKO. Under the guise of Floyd Mayweather he became the new three division champion. The fight from start to finish was a grand site to witness as the nearly six inches in hit shorter junior player held court in the sold out State Farm Arena. Ending with a grandstand backflip at the end of the last round off the ropes, the entire stadium rose to their feet and screamed.

(Photo by Getty/Sean Zanni)

The echoing cheers from the likes of such notables as Julius Irving, Evelin Crossland, Stephen Jackson, Lenny Walls, Matt Barnes, and Adrien Broner were perhaps as boisterous for the match taking place in-person as the world’s win in the glorious comeback from the pandemic. 

(Photo by Getty/Sean Zanni)

Receiving his victory belt, Davis reached over to hug the beautifully humble Barrios, who graciously told the crowd, “First and foremost I want to thank you Atlanta. You did not disappoint. I really love this place. It’s so good to see life again!”

Like the gladiators of the game, Henry himself is a legendary warrior in the sport of giving. He is a true philanthropist who deserves recognition for backing the sport, as well as several other foundations. Starting with sponsoring Barrios in this fight there is now a continuation of a multi-fight deal that will allow the boxer to work alongside Henry and his successful law firm on multiple charitable endeavors such as providing funds for the Boys & Girls Club of America. 

“Mario is exactly the kind of athlete and individual we should support and celebrate,” states the attorney who started off the Barrios match by flying everyone out on his team on a rented 737 jet. 

Henry is simply one of those electrifying characters that is divinely charismatic every moment you are bestowed with his presence. His groundbreaking verdicts in court are as landmark as his generosity. Regularly seeking out like-minded individuals and organizations to amplify their vision for giving back to the community is just part of his everyday routine. 

In March, Henry partnered with Christy’s Hope, The Purple Door, and SAFE Alliance, to launch a campaign against domestic violence. Last year, Thomas J. Henry created and hosted ‘Austin Elevates,’ using his professional connections and celebrity status to recruit top entertainers such as Kygo, Daddy Yankee, DaBaby, and 88Glam, to perform a one-of-a-kind charity concert at the Austin 360 amphitheater. The event raised more than $160,000 for its beneficiaries which Thomas J. Henry personally matched, bringing the total amount to $327,720.

With dreams being fulfilled like this we can not wait to see what Henry will do next as he continues to make the world a better place for all.

