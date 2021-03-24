MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
President of the Jury Spike Lee Returns for 74th Festival de Cannes

Prevented last year due to the health crisis, the Festival de Cannes inaugurates this new decade with an outstanding President of the Jury, one of the greatest directors of his generation, as well as a screenwriter, actor, editor and producer. For 30 years, the tireless Spike Lee has been an astute chronicler of the questionnings of his time, with a resolutely contemporary approach that’s never without a dash of levity and entertainment.

Throughout the months of uncertainty we’ve just been through, Spike Lee has never stopped encouraging us. This support is finally coming to fruition and we could not have hoped for a more powerful personality to chart our troubled times“, says Pierre Lescure, President of the Festival.

His enthusiasm and passion for cinema has given us a huge boost of energy to prepare the great Festival that everybody has been awaiting for. The party will be great, we simply can’t wait! “says Thierry Frémaux, General Delegate.

From July 6 to 17, 2021 on the Croisette, these 12 summer days will be a celebration of art and creativity, and full of long-awaited reunions. Preparations are in full swing with a large numbers of films are being viewed by the selection committee.The Festival will have the opportunity to outline in more details the 74th edition, in the coming weeks.

The Official Selection and the composition of the Jury will be unveiled in early June.

Surrounded by the members of his Jury, Spike Lee will award the Palme d’Or at the closing ceremony on Saturday, July 17.

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

