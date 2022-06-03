Pride Events: Night Of A Thousand Judys, Lavinia Draper, Violet Chachki and Gottmik and Broadway Grand Gallery: Pride Edition

Olivier winner and Tony nominee Tracie Bennett (Hangmen, End of the Rainbow) and Laiona Michelle (Little Girl Blue, Amazing Grace) have joined the line-up for the 10th annual “Night Of A Thousand Judys” – the Pride concert to benefit The Ali Forney Center written and hosted by Justin Elizabeth Sayre – at Joe’s Pub on Sunday, June 5. The Ali Forney Center is the nation’s largest agency dedicated to helping LGBTQ homeless youth. Called “a rambunctious, uproarious, unpredictable all-star concert” by The Wall Street Journal, “Night Of A Thousand Judys” will honor the iconic Judy Garland with special skits, tributes and songs from her legendary career as movie star, recording artist and stage performer. The event helps commemorate Judy’s 100th Birthday and the 20th Anniversary of The Ali Forney Center. The event will also feature previously-announced performers Tony winner Frances Ruffelle (Les Misérables, Starlight Express), Grammy winner Nathan Lee Graham (Zoolander, Priscilla), Tony nominee Sally Mayes (She Loves Me), Grammy winner and Tony nominee Kathryn Gallagher(Jagged Little Pill, Spring Awakening), Shereen Pimentel (Broadway’s West Side Story), Lortel winner Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo, Head Over Heels), Bistro winner Nicolas King (Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center), singer/songwriter Eleri Ward (Josh Groban Harmony Tour, Joe’s Pub) and Bistro winner Amy Jo Jackson (Joe’s Pub). The performance is at 7:00 PM, with a VIP post-show reception to follow. The evening is written and hosted by Justin Elizabeth Sayre, directed by Peter James Cook, and choreographed by Jason Wise, featuring Tracy Stark as the event’s music director. “Night Of A Thousand Judys” is produced by Dan Fortune and Adam J. Rosen, with Dan Fortune serving as executive producer. Tickets are now available HERE.

Lavinia Draper is coming to town! New York City’s Gay Pride Week (June 20-26) will officially kick off with a one night only performance of “Doing Time with Lavinia: The Musical,” a cautionary tale of one woman’s journey from Broadway to behind bars, written and performed by downtown diva Susan Campanaro, with an original score written and performed by Lynn Portas, directed by, and developed with Christopher Scott. The evening will include the debut of a new music video of Lavinia’s dance hit _”Comin’ Home.” This fundraising event for The Stonewall Inn Gay Initiative (SIGBI), a non-profit charitable organization inspired by the struggles and ideals of the LGBTQ rights movement, will take place on Monday, June 20 at the legendary Stonewall Inn(53 Christopher Street). Doors open at 6pm. Show at 7pm. Tickets are $20 (2-drink minimum required) may be purchased here and at the door. Seating is limited. For more information, visit www.thestonewallinnnyc.com.

Told from a jail cell, the new musical, Doing Time with Lavinia (formerly Missing Person), is the raucously boozy tale of Lavinia Draper, fallen socialite and one-time stand-by for Broadway star Betty Buckley, who is eternally chasing her pipe dream of becoming an entertainer. This is a hilarious cautionary tale of a woman whose dreams have been repeatedly thwarted by a self-sabotaging addiction to drama and other various substances. Lavinia wakes up from a black out in a holding cell in South Florida on a drunk and disorderly charge. Finding herself once again trapped by her own dysfunction, she is actually missing a real opportunity to finally prove herself as an entertainer.

The infamous Lavinia Draper is a character that Ms. Campanaro has developed through her 20+ years’ experience as a NYC downtown gay nightlife headline performer. Susan (and Lavinia!) have performed all over the USA including such iconic places as the Stonewall Inn, Greenwich Village, The Ice Palace in Cherry Grove and at Denver Pride.

Susan proudly works with LGBTQIA+ at risk youth at The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center through Road Recovery.

Internationally recognized drag superstars Violet Chachki and Gottmik have come together for their first tour to celebrate Pride season. The “No Gorge” U.S. Pride Tour will give queer fans and allies an intimate chance to celebrate Pride with their favorite Queens. Audiences can expect exciting, gender-bending burlesque from Chachki, along with a riveting rock-inspired drag performance by the well known transmasculine queen, Gottmik. What makes the tour so special is that it’s not set in theaters, bur rather in local community queer bars – making the shows accessible to all.





Additionally, Hims and Hers will be providing free access to mental health services available through their platform to 125 in-house crisis support volunteers at The Trevor Project – the national nonprofit organization providing 24/7 crisis support and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ young people.

Learn more about Hims and Hers: forhims.com andforhers.com



Tour Schedule:

May 20 Phoenix, Arizona (Kobalt)

May 21 Las Vegas, Nevada (Piranha)

May 27 Chicago, Illinois (Roscoe’s)

May 28 San Francisco, California (Oasis)

May 29 Columbus, Ohio (Axis)

June 1 Los Angeles, California (Heart)

June 3 Salt Lake City, Utah (Milk)

June 5 El Paso, Texas (Touch)

June 8 Austin, Texas (Oil Can Harry’s)

June 11 Miami, Florida (Wynwood Pride)

June 17 Savannah, Georgia (Club One)

June 18 Atlanta, Georgia (Future)

June 25 New York, New York (Planet Pride)

June 30 Norwalk, Connecticut (Troupe 429)

July 2 Provincetown, Massachusetts (Townhall + Crown & Anchor)

July 8 Nashville, Tennessee (Play)

July 9 Louisville, Kentucky (Play)

July 14 San Diego, California (Rich’s)



And don’t forget Broadway Grand Gallery: Pride Edition– Eleven giant Playbill monoliths featuring 21 Broadway and off-Broadway productions will be transformed in design to reflect Pride-month from June 1 through June 15. Pedestrians in Times Square on Broadway between 47th and 48th streets will encounter a garden of gigantic Playbills featuring current running shows, creating multiple photo and social media opportunities. June 1 – June 15., free, open to the public.