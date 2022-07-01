PRIDE in New York City with Museum of Arts and Design

To celebrate P R I D E , artwork by interdisciplinary artists Nick Vaughan & Jake Margolin, was projected onto the exterior of New York’s Museum of Arts and Design in Columbus Circle this past June 28.

The Museum was be lit up with “a video loop in which bright pink dry pigment depicting the historic facade of the building (when it was the Huntington Hartford Gallery of Modern Art) slowly being blown away, leaving a drawing swept by the winds of change.

is an ongoing series of 50 interdisciplinary installations inspired by little-known LGBTQI2 histories from each state . It was inspired by the great gay architecture critic Herbert Muschamp, who argued that the building ought to have been considered a landmark to the gay community that indelibly shaped New York City’s culture”, shared Nick and Jake. Their life’s workan ongoing series of 50 interdisciplinary installations inspired by little-known LGBTQI2 histories from each state