Primary Stages and Jamie deRoy Put on the Perfect Evening of Entertainment

The 35th anniversary gala for Primary Stages was part of a segment of “Jamie deRoy & friends”. On March 11 at The Green Room 42, pianist Ron Abel with a broken hand no less, bassist Tom Hubbard and Jamie deRoy presented a fabulous night of music and entertainment. Jamie started the night off with a parody of “My Favorite Things” naming all the shows Primary Stages has done. It was a clever and wonderful way to start the show.

Jennifer Mudge brought the wheeeee factor with “Crime of the Century” from Ragtime. Thrillingly for the second time only Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty’s “Bad Nights and Bad Behavior”, was premiered. This cut song from Rocky, only made it to one performance.

Howard McGillin sang the Johnny Mercer and Richard Whiting tune “Have You Got Any Castles”, but wowed the crowd with Joseph Thalken and Barry Kleinbort’s “Was.” Kleinbort directed this show and this piece of music was devastatingly beautiful.

Beatboxer Chesney Show starred in Primary Stages In Transit and moved with the show to Broadway. His “A Journey Into Sound”, was remarkable. Longtime Primary Stages actress Julie Halston gave a reading from a wedding announcement about a Bride and her horse. Hysterical.

Tyne Daly’s rendition of “Adelaide’s Lament” from Guys & Dolls was sublime. Daly it turns out was deRoy’s former AMDA classmate and the two reunited for a duet on “Marry the Man Today,” a song they did at AMDA.

Adriane Lenox brought “Somewhere” and “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman), with the remarkable Jamie deRoy singing her signature song “Jews Don’t Camp”.

A fabulous night was had by all and it was a New York moment to remember.

Events

