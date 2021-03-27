Prime Meat Rokko A Welcome Addition To Hell’s Kitchen

Last night I was invited to dinner with seven other friends to 783 9th Avenue the new home of Prime Meat Rokko. This new Japanese restaurant is a meat lovers dream and that is definitely my neck of the woods.

Everything about Prime Meat Rokko speaks of elegance and an attention to detail thanks to Kanako Kakihara. They say you eat with your eyes first and this charming well decorated gem soothes the senses and adds little details that make you want to come back just for the ambiance. Even the outdoor cabana has details that are perfect for a sophisticated party or for parties of 2 -4 who want to feel the charm of old world sophistication.

The restaurant opens tonight and it will be worth the wait to get in. Once word gets out, this restaurant will be hard to get a table without a reservation.

Little details draw your eyes as you enter. Every consideration has been taken to delight the eye.

Though small Prime Meat Rokko is intimate with its natural wood booths and grey undertones.

With it’s fully stock bar the staff is there when you want them and quiet as they serve or clean your plates. They are a great addition.

The owner Akio Nadamoto, here with friends, has 7 popular restaurants in Japan. 6 in Kobe, 1 in Osaka and now his first branch in New York.

The place setting even greets you with style and grace.

The menu offers a nice range of vegetables cooked so delicately, to meat that is done to perfection.

Upon arriving you are served a traditional Japanese tea made from brown rice.

A few of us started off with the house Sangria ($11) and warmed Nigori Saki (small $22 and a large $52) that was a perfect start.

The owner Akio Nadamoto, the chef Yoshihiro Kanzaki and the manager Ikuma Okada were gracious and welcoming.

For appetizers we started with Edamame ($6) with a perfect touch of Himalayan Pink Sea Salt and garlic.

Addictive Cucumber ($6) with spicy chili bean, sesame oil and red pepper slivers. Now I would not have thought to have ordered this, but they were right it was addictive! So we ordered more!

The Deep Fried Eggplant ($6) didn’t taste fried but melted in your mouth even though it was cold with soy sauce and ginger. This was so clean on you palate.

The duck loin and beef loin sushi ($8) each was so fresh. For a girl who does not like seafood this was a joy to behold. Eat bite was sheer perfection.

These three items were my favorite dishes of the night, until the last dish, but more on that later. This was seriously the best potato salad ($6) I have ever had. The Miso Soup which is normally not a go to dish was so well seasoned and Braised Duck Loin Buns ($7) with green onion and soy sauce was my idea of heavenly. I would come back for all three of these dishes, as they make the perfect light meal. Also pictured is the Yakinik Buns ($7) with Beef Thigh with onion and BBQ sauce, good but the others were outstanding.

Our last appetizer was deep fried Baby Spare Ribs ($12). For this think the best fried chicken you have ever had with a marvelous twist. Though fried the bites felt clean and non greasy, though I did wonder about my cholesterol levels.

Our friend came and ordered another kind of Saki ($22).

Onto dinner with the US Wagu Sirloin Cutlet ($38) and the Duck Loin Cutlet ($26) served with my favorite potato salad, shredded cabbage and garnish. Both tender and melt in your mouth delicious.

This rice dish Yakinika Dasbon ($22) was so delightful. Slices of tender beef was done with sesame seeds and a light BBQ sauce. We also tried the Beef curry rice ($22) which was flavorful and savory. There was not a bad dish in the house. I can see going back multiple times.

The piece de resistance was the Prime Rib cutlet made especially for us. This is not on the menu, but it seriously should be. The meat was done so succulently that it melted in your mouth with the juiciness of a perfectly done steak. Maybe if you call ahead they will make this for you.

The sparkling Japanese apple soda ($6) was refreshing and a delight.

Hot macha tea warmed the stomach.

The dessert plate with the adorable wooden spoon.

For dessert homemade Vanilla Bean Mochi’s ($9) and Warabi Mochi made form jelly ($7). Sorry for the half eaten picture but that Mochi was yummy.

Maccha Affogato was hot maccha poured over ice cream ($9)

The fabulous young Chef Yoshihiro Kanzaki and Anna Kim

Sandra Carvalho, Chef Yoshihiro Kanzaki and Anna Kim

What makes Prime Meat Rokko so special, is that it is comfort food that does not have you feeling or leaving uncomfortably. I seriously over indulged and yet left satisfied with a spring in my step.