Prince, Purple Rain, American Idol Semi-Finalis Aaron Marcellus at Radial Park at Halletts Point Play

Radial Park at Halletts Point Play, on the heels of its premiere production of The Phantom of the Opera, is excited to announce the next movie to hit its big screen, 1984’s rock-musical drama and Academy Award winner for Original Song Score, Purple Rain, beginning this Saturday, October 10 at 10:00 PM, following a 7:00 PM final production of The Phantom of the Opera.

Radial Park’s Purple Rain: A Live Drive-In Experience will feature select songs from the talents of “American Idol” semi-finalist, Aaron Marcellus (“The Kid”), Broadway’s Nick Rashad Burroughs (“Morris”) and Grammy Award nominee Lenesha “Sister” Randolph (“Mother”).

Following Purple Rain’s Saturday, October 10th preview, performances will continue Thursday, October 15 through Sunday, October 18 and Thursday, October 22 through Sunday, October 25 at 7:00 PM nightly.

This one of a kind, simultaneously cinematic and theatrical performance, will include specially interwoven musical numbers from the hit-movie, including Let’s Go Crazy, Jungle Love, Take Me With U, The Beautiful Ones, Darling Nikki, Sex Shooter, The Bird, I Would Die For You, and Baby I’m A Star performed in-time with the movie, alongside a live 8-piece band.

Tickets ($75 – $150 per group) are now on sale and can be purchased online at RadialPark.com/tickets, where a complete schedule of events can also be found.

Purple Rain stars Nick Rashad Burroughs, Aaron Marcellus and Lenesha Randolph

Halletts Point Play, a 50,000 square-foot open-air space in Astoria, Queens, located along the waterfront, with views of the East River and the Manhattan skyline features this first-of-its-kind drive-in that will include a variety of experiences including live performances from Broadway stars, movies on the big screen, movie-style concessions, food trucks and much more.

Halletts Point Play is steps away from Citi Bike and NYC Ferry with direct connections from the Upper East Side, Midtown, Lower Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Roosevelt Island and is just a short walk from the subway.

Guests will be able to enjoy the theatrical show from the safety of their own vehicles or via reserved picnic tables, with a retro boombox for audio, spaced appropriately for social distancing, are available for those who prefer biking, walking, or taking the ferry to Halletts Point Play.

Beverages and movie theater snacks will be available for purchase along with multiple food trucks for on-site dining options.

Following the requirements of government and health officials, Radial Park will implement strict health and safety protocols including temperature checks upon arrival via an infrared, touchless thermometer; color-coded wristbands for social distancing; “lifeguards” on duty who will be ready to blow the whistle to enforce strict social distancing; and more.

The Durst Organization will underwrite 20 tickets (per showing) for the Astoria Houses residents. A portion of the proceeds from tickets sales will benefit Friends of Halletts Point, a community non-profit organization that enhances the infrastructure, transportation connections, community programming and beautification of the Halletts Point peninsula.

Halletts Point Play is a new cultural, recreational and events venue on the Astoria Waterfront. The space showcases the emerging arts and cultural district in Astoria and provides dramatic views of the Manhattan Skyline and the East River. Steps from the Astoria Ferry Stop, the destination opened summer of 2019 and hosts artistic and family-friendly events.