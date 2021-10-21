MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Uncategorized

Princess Diana Is Coming To NYC

Princess Diana Is Coming To NYC

In January the Princess Diana Exhibition is coming to New York at an iconic New York City location). New Yorkers can join the waitlist for tickets, here.

With visual experience that will bring guests closer to her than ever before. There will be vivid stories told by the world famous Royal photographers Anwar Husseins and his two sons Zak and Samir. With larger than life images and murals, the Hussein will share collections of their original images and the intimate, never-before-told stories behind them. The Husseins collectively spent four decades working side by side with the iconic Princess and her family and will reveal what they witnessed first-hand, both in public and private moments.

Bring the Princess to life are creators, SBX, and Fever, the leading entertainment discovery platform, the exhibition highlights the touching stories behind each photo taken by the longest-standing, most famous Royal photographer and his sons for the first time in a COVID-safe, family-friendly immersive experience. 

Related Items
Uncategorized

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Uncategorized

9th Annual Event Planner Expo Launches with Night at SPIN

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 14, 2021
Read More

NYCWFF Returns

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 14, 2021
Read More

Spend Halloween at Theater for the New City’s Village Halloween Costume Ball

Suzanna BowlingOctober 14, 2021
Read More

New Jersey Nurse Dies After Being Mugged In Times Square

Suzanna BowlingOctober 10, 2021
Read More

Fanmire is Creator Jamel Anderson’s Dream of A Fan Engagement Experience

Brad BalfourOctober 4, 2021
Read More

Floating On Air With Zero_G

Craig J HorsleySeptember 30, 2021
Read More

My View: Mike Renzi…His music will live on forever

Stephen SorokoffSeptember 29, 2021
Read More

New-York Historical Society Presents Turn Every Page: Inside the Robert A. Caro Archive

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 21, 2021
Read More

Robert Cuccioli and Karen Ziemba Lead Cast In Bernard Shaw’s Mrs. Warren’s Profession

Genevieve Rafter KeddySeptember 16, 2021
Read More