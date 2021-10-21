Princess Diana Is Coming To NYC

In January the Princess Diana Exhibition is coming to New York at an iconic New York City location). New Yorkers can join the waitlist for tickets, here.

With visual experience that will bring guests closer to her than ever before. There will be vivid stories told by the world famous Royal photographers Anwar Husseins and his two sons Zak and Samir. With larger than life images and murals, the Hussein will share collections of their original images and the intimate, never-before-told stories behind them. The Husseins collectively spent four decades working side by side with the iconic Princess and her family and will reveal what they witnessed first-hand, both in public and private moments.

Bring the Princess to life are creators, SBX, and Fever, the leading entertainment discovery platform, the exhibition highlights the touching stories behind each photo taken by the longest-standing, most famous Royal photographer and his sons for the first time in a COVID-safe, family-friendly immersive experience.