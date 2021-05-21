Pro-Palestinians Attack Pro-Israel supporters in NYC’s Diamond District and Times Square Or Did They?

Times Square is the dumping ground for every cause known to man. Now the Israeli /Palestine conflict comes to Times Square and the Diamond District. Allegedly Pro-Palestinians threw a ‘smoke bomb’ at a group of pro-Israel supporters screaming “f**k Israel.”

It started when both sides attempted to snatch the other’s flag. One pro-Israel protester was punched in the stomach when he fought to retrieve his flag. However a pro-Palestine protester was handcuffed after he tried to get his own flag back.

On social media claims were made that it was hurled by pro-Palestine activists towards the group of pro-Israeli demonstrators, however the New York police said it was too early to tell who had thrown the explosive device. Still 19 Pro-Palestinians were arrested. Has anyone thought that this might be a smear case?

Earlier violent confrontations happened by both sides in Times Square. Pro-Palestinian taunted and set an Israeli flag a blaze. The NYPD brought in barricades to try and separate the rivals.

This conflict will not stop until the Biden administration stops trying to sell $735 million dollars of smart bombs to Israel and taking sides. Has Biden not heard of peace, a treaty and mediation? Obviously not!

Now Biden is taking credit for a Israel and Hamas ceasefire, that will last a nano second. He has also promised to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome defense system to help ensure security in the future. But what do you do when in 2012 the UN in an overwhelming vote gave Palestine hope and the US and Israel refuse to honor that?

I am not taking sides here. I believe both sides have a story and we need to hear them both without a McCarthy slant. We once had peace, why not now?