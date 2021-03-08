Pro-Trump and Anti-Trump Demonstrators Take To Times Square

I have always thought it was crazy when everybody and their brother take to Times Square to air their grievances. NYC has always been known as anti Trump. On Friday March 6, 2021 MAGA supporters marched along Fifth Avenue towards Trump Tower with an assortment of massively huge banners. One of them depicted Nancy Pelosi as a demon.

However this time we really need to look at a few things.

Four anti Trumpers were arrested for a bleach attack on a uniformed officer. The demonstrators threw bleach into his eye and he had to be taken to a nearby hospital. Now this leads to a serious question…who takes bleach with them to a peaceful rally unless you intend to do harm. The anti Trumpers also carried bass knuckles and a hammer. They were all Antifa and Black Lives Matter activists.

Here is the odd part and I have been asking this question since last June, “why did antifa.com lead to the Biden then Biden/ Harris campaign site?” More importantly “why does antifa.com lead to whitehouse.gov now.” Don’t believe me do it yourself and you will see. This is frightening.

The pro Trumpers also carried a 50-foot Trump 2024 flag from Trump Tower to Times Square, but the counter protesters met them at Broadway near Walgreens and 42nd Street.

We also need to ask why is only NBC and The Sun from London reporting this issue?

No matter what side you are on, this has questions that need to be answered. In order for tourist to come back to Times Square it needs to be safe!