Production and effects of regulatory peptides

Peptides are also known as “smart” or “signal” molecules in the body. They come as intercellular messengers and play a key role in information exchange between DNA and cells. They also improve the cell-tissue interaction for better functioning of body’s systems and organs.

Performance mechanism

Unlike proteins that consist of more than 50 amino acids, peptides only have 2-4. They are produced in all living organisms on Earth. As researchers claim, some peptides have neurotransmitter qualities and regulate the number of homeostatic systems in the body. Other biological functions of peptides include:

Immune;

Respiratory;

Cardiovascular;

Renal;

Gastrointestinal;

Neurophysiological;

Urogenital.

Studies have shown that peptides also regulate the expression of genes. Genes, in turn, regulate and control protein synthesis in the human body. We stay healthy as long as protein production is normal. The whole biological life an organism is the interaction between two information molecules: peptides and DNA (a DNA spiral consists of genes).

Due to the modern lifestyle and lack of important nutrients in the contemporary menu human body tent to have a growing deficiency of peptides within it. The long-lasting critical shortage of peptides in our body may lead to different diseases and pathologies. This is why it is important to take additional peptides as a dietary supplement to make up for the deficiency.

Every 30+ year old needs to take peptides supplements to activate and maintain the vital functions of their body. Some of them have added vitamins and minerals for a better effect.

For over 40 years, a large number of clinical studies have been conducted, during which the effectiveness of peptides in restoring the healthy functioning of the body was proved. No side effects have been found.

How peptide supplements are produced

There are two types of bioregulatory peptides: natural and synthetic. Both have the same efficiency rate but the effects of synthetic ones are shorter in time. While the effects of natural peptides last for several months after the course is finished.

Production of peptides is a result of sophisticated high-tech manufacturing following all international standards. Synthetic ones are produced in laboratories while the natural ones are extracted from organs and tissues of animals (usually bovines).

Once the material is extracted, it is then sent to biochemical laboratory for the processing, determining the purity and activity of peptide. The unique patented technology allows peptides to be extracted from animal raw materials and to be obtained in the form of a powder (substance). The powder is then packaged in capsules or other consumption form and sorted in blisters.