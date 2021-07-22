PROJECT 9 A Loving 15 Minute Musical Tribute to Arthur Kopit and Maury Yeston’s Nine

Last night I watched and was amazed by the fabulously directed, sung and performed PROJECT 9. This is a loving tribute conceived, directed, produced, edited and staring Glory Crampton. This homage to the Tony Award-winning musical Nine with book by Arthur Kopit, music and lyrics by Maury Yeston, is based on the original adaptation of The Italian by Mario Fratti and Federico Fellini’s semi-autobiographical 1963 film 8½.

Recently the PROJECT 9 music video was awarded the national “Gold Telly” Award for “Best Music Video”. Judges also gave PROJECT 9 two Bronze Telly Awards for craft editing and online remote production, recognizing artistic and technical innovations. In addition to these honors, it won the “Best Soundtrack” Jury Award from the Europe Film Festival UK. The PROJECT 9 music video is available both on YouTube and on Ms. Crampton’s website .

Glory Crampton

PROJECT 9 showcases 16 Broadway musical theatre actors, singers and dancers starring Robert Cuccioli (Tony nominee for Broadway’s Jekyll and Hyde), Ms. Crampton and Dana Moore (Broadway’s Chicago and Fosse) and Jesmille Darbouze, Lauren Blackman, Julie Tolivar, Cari Chrisostomou Schonfeld, Emily Zacharias, Erin Ban, Lanene Charters, Natalie Newman Locke, Terrry Palasz, Shannon Smith, Karen Webb & introducing Sid Kamat There is a glorious full orchestra of 28 uniting 37 individuals who were filmed and recorded separately from their quarantined homes. The video serves as a 10-year cast reunion of the show’s 2010 production.

Maury Yeston, the two-time Tony Award-winning of Nine, raves: “PROJECT 9 takes a form made for the live stage and transforms it to a brilliant adaptation and recreates it as a production for actors devised remotely for the internet, in the midst of a pandemic, and continually turning lemons into lemonade and misfortune into creative bliss. All glory to Glory and the magnificent cast who stepped up to meet the challenge so wonderfully.”

Glory Crampton, has starred in over forty productions, created the role of “Christine” in Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit’s musical Phantom, and is featured on its original cast recording. She recently starred in the New York and London premieres of Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick’s Rothschild & Sons, which is archived at Lincoln Center and has a new recording on JAY Records. As a global concert soloist, she was featured opposite opera great Jose Carreras of The Three Tenors in sold-out concert performances at Radio City Music Hall with The Orchestra of St. Luke’s; for The Royal Crown Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg; in the USA for former President George and Barbara Bush; a private party at Irving Berlin’s New York home, singing his beloved music for his family; and a recent event at New York’s Merkin Hall.

Ms. Crampton can be heard on 14 Broadway cast and compilation recordings, including her solo recordings with The National Symphony at London’s Abbey Road Studios, and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “All the Love I Have.” In addition to being a public inspirational keynote and TEDx speaker, she is the founder of Stewart Productions, which presents international concerts and events.

www.glorycrampton.com/project9