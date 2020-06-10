Project Grand Slam Brings Back The Spaghetti Western With “The Pardners”

New York — Project Grand Slam, the celebrated Jazz Rock Latin fusion band led by acclaimed bassist/composer Robert Miller, today announced the premier of their latest music video, “The Pardners”. The video takes one of the songs from their upcoming album, East Side Sessions, and creates a fun, compelling Spaghetti Western saga.

“Like a lot of kids I grew up watching Westerns in the movies and on TV”, says Robert. “I loved all the Western movie stars from John Wayne to Clint Eastwood, the action, the horses, the whole Wild West thing.”

He adds: “As I was writing the songs for our new album this cowboy motif came into my head and I went with it. Every Western has good guys and bad guys and tells a story. So my song tells the story of a pistol packing, straight shooting, tough-as-nails woman who is double crossed by her partner in crime, takes the law into her own hands, and winds up getting her just reward.”

“In the middle of the song I put in a little classic jazz section”, continues Robert, adding: “So the overall effect is what I call a Cowboy Jazz song – which may be a first! I also threw in some classic Western effects like horses clopping, a whip cracking, and a horse whiney, just to be authentic!”

Robert asked the band’s videographer, Aaron Wilhelm, to create a video that captured the feel and the story of the song. Says Robert: “Aaron used footage from a 1968 Spaghetti Western starring the lovely Italian actress, Elsa Martinelli, and came up with a totally fun video.”

Early views of the video have produced a terrific response so far. “I think that with the unprecedented times we’re living in right now, a little humor and fun works terrifically well. There’s no Zoom with the band in this video, just a true little motion picture,” he adds.

This is Miller’s third video off the upcoming album in advance of its formal release. The first, “It Is A Miracle To Me”, is a joyous, fun, life affirming song that Robert calls “my musical antidote to the virus”, while the second, “I’m Falling Off Of The World”, written of course before the pandemic, is about a world that’s falling apart and has over 300,000 YouTube views in just a few weeks.

Says Robert: “With what’s happening right now in the world, one of the few ways for musicians to create is through videos. We don’t know when we will be able to perform live again, so the more creative we can be, the better.”