Project Grand Slam Releases a New Video of “March of The Diplomats(2020)”

G.H. Harding

New York – Project Grand Slam (PGS), the celebrated Jazz Rock Latin fusion band led by acclaimed bassist/composer Robert Miller, has today released a new video of their song, “March of The Diplomats (2020)”.

The song is a “wordless vocal” tune written by Robert and originally included on Trippin’ – the band’s 2018 #1 Billboard album. At the time Robert said that the song was inspired by Astrud Gilberto of “The Girl From Ipanema” fame. The critics loved it.

In April 2020, as Robert was sheltering in place, he got the idea to re-record the song. But without access to any professional recording equipment he instead recorded the vocals and bass as an iPhone video. He then asked his band mates Baden Goyo (keyboards) and Guillermo Barron Rios (percussion) to video their parts remotely. Lou Holtzman of Eastside Sound (NY) edited the audio, and Aaron Wilhelm edited the video.

The video can be viewed on YouTube by or here:

Says Robert: “It’s been so difficult for musicians during the pandemic, as we’ve been unable to play live or to record in the studio. My thought with “Diplomats” was to have some fun with a very different kind of song, and to record it on a garden variety iPhone. I’m so pleased with how it came out!”

Project Grand Slam has released 8 acclaimed albums including a Billboard #1 (Trippin’ (2018)); has over 3 million video views; has performed at numerous festivals and major venues in the U.S. and outside the country; has opened for such artists as Blues Traveler, Edgar Winter, Boney James and Mindi Abair; and been featured in an episode of NBC’s “Lipstick Jungle” ft. Brooke Shields. Read Band Bio here: https://www.projectgrandslam.com/project-grand-slam-bio#project-grand-slam

Website: www.projectgrandslam.com

Instagram: @projectgrndslam

Facebook: www.facebook.com/projectgrandslam