Project Grand Slam Releases Two New Songs To Help The Country Get Through The Coronavirus Crisis

G.H Harding

“It Is A Miracle To Me” and “I’m Falling Off Of The World”

both speak to the fears and emotions of these times but with a powerful upbeat message

Project Grand Slam, the celebrated Jazz Rock Latin band led by acclaimed bassist/composer Robert Miller, has today released two new songs written by Miller for the purpose of helping the country to get through the coronavirus crisis.  Both songs have an upbeat, positive message.  The songs will be made available for anyone to download for free.

“It Is A Miracle To Me” is a joyous, upbeat, positive song that will bring a smile to your face – something that we all need during times of crisis.  It’s message is to appreciate the wonders of our lives at all times. As the first verse says:

The magic in the air is all around

On the earth the sky and sea

It dances with me when I jump around

It is a miracle to me

“I’m Falling Off Of The World” is a darker song that expresses the fears and emotions we all feel in a world that has changed for the worse in many ways – but with an upbeat message that we will get through this.  As the chorus says:

Life used to be so much easier to take
But that’s not how it feels right now
Keep your head up and don’t dwell upon the past
We’re gonna make it through somehow

Anyone can listen to these songs via the following SoundCloud links. Free downloads will be available.

“It Is A Miracle To Me” – https://bit.ly/2vZsDYn

“I’m Falling Off Of The World” – https://bit.ly/2wUN1Ka

Project Grand Slam is the brainchild of bassist/ composer Robert Miller. Over 3mm video views. ~40,000 Spotify monthly listeners. PGS has released 8 acclaimed albums including a Billboard #1.

Read Band Bio: https://www.projectgrandslam.com/project-grand-slam-bio

G. H. Harding is a four decades insider to the entertainment world. He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production G. H. Harding is a four decades insider to the entertainment world. He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production companies and several cable outlets. His anonymity is essential in bringing an unbiased view to his writings on pop culture. He is based in NYC.

