Prominent New Yorkers Celebrate Ellie Malouf’s Ahoy Club, Connecting Thousands of Yacht Enthusiasts Worldwide

This past weekend, prominent New Yorkers gathered to celebrate the unprecedented success of the Ahoy Club, at the world’s finest 230’ Superyacht CORAL OCEAN. From the alfresco dining table aft to the sunpads of the sundeck, each seat on this magnificent vessel was filled with some of the biggest names in the business world.

Notable guests included entrepreneur Jordan Belfort and his wife, Cristina Invernizzi; sporting goods mogul Mitchell Modell; the owner of Miami’s famous club E11EVEN, Marc Roberts; TV personality & wine-specialist Kavita Channe; Glo Agency President Michael Glovaski, the owner Genesis10, Harley Lippman; billionaire Chris Burch; the owner of Claudia’s restaurant in the Hamptons, Ian Behar; the owner of CORAL OCEAN, Ian Malouf; and the owner & CEO of the Ahoy Club, Ellie Malouf

Thanks to the impressive, international network of the Ahoy Club and the Malouf family’s devotion to providing absolute luxury and incomparable client relations for the yachting community, the show achieved great success. Guests socialized and sipped on Marc Roberts’ Eleven Vodka and Channé Rosé from St. Tropez (a Hampton’s favorite), signifying the end of a job well done.

