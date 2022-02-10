Proposal Inspiration in 2022: Top Iconic Movie Proposals in Cinematic History to Inspire You

We are officially into the month of love in 2022. The coming Sunday will mark the beginning of Valentine’s week and love will officially be in the air for an entire week. According to a study, Valentine’s Day is the second most popular day to pop “the question” to the partner. It’s second only to Christmas eve and is followed by Christmas day.

A marriage proposal is quite daunting and if you plan to bend the knee on Valentine’s Day, the intensity only increases. The mere thought of hundreds of others popping the question on the same day and being able to stand out from the crowd to make it special can send a shiver down anyone’s spine. However, all you need is a little inspiration, the right ring, and the perfect someone to make the moment special.

Once you have the ring, the spot, and everything sorted out, all you need is a little inspiration – from Hollywood. Here are the top iconic movie proposals in cinematic history to inspire you to propose to your partner.

Sex and the City

Did you know that the show won seven of its 54 Emmy nominations, eight of its 24 Golden Globe nominations, and three of its 11 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations? The hit comedy series was adapted to the silver screen in 2008 and 2010 and was met with huge anticipation.

The movie features one of the most anticipated movie proposals that the fans of the show swear by. After fielding Mr. B’s commitment issues for the large part of the movie, Carrie finally gets the grand proposal in the remodeled closet of their old apartment. Her reaction when Mr. B calls her the love of his life when bending on his knee should inspire you to pop the question yourself.

Love Actually

One of the most popular Christmas Hits, Love Actually is a cult movie that’s now considered a seasonal staple. The movie has several love stories that include one of the best movie proposals of all time. If you have watched the movie, you know that the love story between Colin Firth and his Portuguese-speaking housekeeper was the cutest.

Colin Firth doesn’t let the language barrier come in the way of true love and goes on to propose to the love of his life in his broken Portuguese. To which she answers in affirmative in her own broken English. If this scene doesn’t inspire you to ask your better half, nothing will.

The Wedding Singer

The Wedding Singer not only established Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore as one of the most adorable couples on the silver screen but also gave us one of the best romantic comedies of all time. And since it has a wedding in its name itself, what’s a wedding movie without a wedding proposal.

The movie follows the story of Sandra (Drew Barrymore) stuck in a bad relationship and making the mistake of getting married to the wrong person. When she’s on the way to LA for her marriage, Sandler who has been her friend chases her down and serenades her on the plane with some help from Billy Idol.

One of the most romantic scenes in the history of Hollywood, this one will bring tears to your eyes and pump you for popping the question.

A Walk to Remember

When it comes to teenage rom-com, nothing beats the love story of Landon and Jamie played by Shane West and Mandy Moore in A Walk to Remember. The plot revolves around how a troubled high school senior ends up falling for the daughter of a minister, who has cancer.

The two lead characters are barely adults and still in school while they fall madly in love with each other. Nothing beats the feel of romance when Landon asks Jamie to marry him under the stars while waiting for a comet to see through the telescope that Landon built for her.

Jerry Maguire

Jerry Maguire, the cult sports/romance flick, featured the iconic Tom Cruise and Renee Zellweger. The movie has what’s probably the most iconic proposal scene in cinematic history. Ironically, the proposal gets shadowed by the “you had me at hello,” line by Zellweger in the scene that comes right before the proposal.

The proposal comes when Jerry goes after Dorothy who is trying to leave the town with her son. Jerry finally manages to stop her and ask her to marry him, to stay, and be a family. These are some of the most iconic reel life marriage proposals that should give you enough motivation and confidence for your real-life proposal. In the end, all it takes is to go down on one knee.