MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
News

Proposal to Close Schools and Nonessential Businesses in Nine ZIP Codes

Proposal to Close Schools and Nonessential Businesses in Nine ZIP Codes

Pending approval from the State, the City will take the following actions to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in nine ZIP codes that have had test positivity above 3% for seven consecutive days. These zip coded are in Brooklyn and Queens.

Beginning Wednesday, October 7: -All nonessential businesses and schools will close. All public and private schools and day care will close. Restaurants can only serve customers for pickup and to-go meals. This will apply to the following nine ZIP codes: 11691, 11219, 11223, 11230, 11204, 11210, 11229, 11415 and 11367.

The proposal is in zip codes of concern where rates are below 3% positivity but trending upward. In these neighborhoods, high-risk activities like indoor dining, gyms and indoor and outdoor pools will be closed starting on Wednesday, October 7. These ZIP codes are 11205, 11211, 11249, 11235, 11234, 11213, 11218, 11374, 11366, 11432 and 11365.

Related Items
News

Related Items

More in News

Crime in NYC Is For The Most Part Is Not Being Reported

Suzanna BowlingOctober 4, 2020
Read More

Crime is Exoneration Just Ask de Blasio

Suzanna BowlingOctober 2, 2020
Read More

Is There a Possibility of Mail Voter Fraud? Just Ask New York.

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 30, 2020
Read More

A Question For Mayor de Blasio: Whose Lives Do You Really Think Matter?

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 27, 2020
Read More

My View: There Was Nothing Virtual About Paulo Szot at Birdland Last Night

Stephen SorokoffSeptember 25, 2020
Read More

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez So Privileged She’s Blind To NYC’s Pain

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 23, 2020
Read More

President Ford Also Cut Federal AID to NYC

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 22, 2020
Read More

It’s (not) TODAY….It’s Thursday

Stephen SorokoffSeptember 21, 2020
Read More

It’s Good to Be a Crook

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 18, 2020
Read More