Proposal to Close Schools and Nonessential Businesses in Nine ZIP Codes

Pending approval from the State, the City will take the following actions to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in nine ZIP codes that have had test positivity above 3% for seven consecutive days. These zip coded are in Brooklyn and Queens.

Beginning Wednesday, October 7: -All nonessential businesses and schools will close. All public and private schools and day care will close. Restaurants can only serve customers for pickup and to-go meals. This will apply to the following nine ZIP codes: 11691, 11219, 11223, 11230, 11204, 11210, 11229, 11415 and 11367.

The proposal is in zip codes of concern where rates are below 3% positivity but trending upward. In these neighborhoods, high-risk activities like indoor dining, gyms and indoor and outdoor pools will be closed starting on Wednesday, October 7. These ZIP codes are 11205, 11211, 11249, 11235, 11234, 11213, 11218, 11374, 11366, 11432 and 11365.