Pros of using an online whiteboard

Teachers now have access to a much wider variety of tools and materials, particularly those related to online education, since technology is progressively being incorporated into the educational system.

In their online lessons, teachers have access to an interactive free online whiteboard that they can use. This program enables educators to improve the quality of instruction by bridging the gap between online learning and learning in a traditional classroom setting.

As a result of the recent pandemic, many individuals are choosing to complete their education online to satisfy safety-distance or lockdown requirements. Here are some benefits of using an online whiteboard.

Assists in active teaching to get your students interested.

Students can take part in classroom activities by using an interactive whiteboard to get to resources on the web. Children are more likely to remember what they learn if they write it down, draw it, or touch the board.

Most students show all day long that they don’t want to pay attention in class. By giving students games to play, teachers might be able to help them remember things and get them interested.

The online whiteboard can be used to make quizzes and other similar activities. It can also be used for brainstorming, which is suitable for developing creative and critical thinking.

Has the ability to change documents.

Digital Whiteboard makes it possible for files to be updated more often and more accurately, which is suitable for both students and teachers.

Teachers can mark students’ papers in real time using an online whiteboard. Teachers can also answer students’ questions about the material right away when they use an online whiteboard.

Screens and files that are in sync

With the help of a digital whiteboard, teachers and presenters can show their classes on both a screen and files simultaneously. No matter where the students and participants are, the information they learn will be the same. Everyone who takes the class or does the activity will move forward at the same time.

You can annotate your students’ notes when you share your screen with them. This helps them understand the material better and allows them to add information that isn’t in their notes. Students can share their screens if they want to.

If teachers go this route, they won’t have to worry about printing too many copies, dealing with printing problems, or anything else. This process doesn’t use paper, so it’s good for the environment.

Flextime

Online tutoring is the best option for teachers with packed schedules who can’t give a tutorial until late at night or early in the morning. This is because you can schedule the tutorial around your schedule. Because of this, online tutoring is the best choice for teachers.

If you have a busy schedule with multiple classes every day, you and your students will save time if you don’t have to drive from one place to another.

Because the schedule is flexible, it is possible to add more sessions to help students who need more help.

With the online whiteboard, you can schedule lessons at times that work best for you as an instructor.