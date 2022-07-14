MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Prosecco From The Veneto Region Is Perfect for Summer

In the past decade the Veneto region became Italy’s biggest producer of wine. The Veneto stretches across northeastern Italy, from the Alpine border with Austria to the lagoons of Venice. The northern location makes Veneto a great source for grapes producing crisp, white wines, more than two-thirds of the region’s total production.

Right now Rosé is the hottest drink of the season. They recently gained official entry to the Prosecco DOC.

Zardetto Prosecco Rosé Extra Dry ($19.97) has a fruity nose of golden apple, white peach and berries, Refreshing on the palate that is the perfect companion to a variety of foods.

The Villa Sandi Il Fresco Brut Rose ($16.95) comes from Northeastern Italy from Treviso, the heart of Prosecco. Aromas of fresh berries and a hint of spice lead to a palate of crisp acidity and a creamy mouthfeel. This delightful sparkler is dry, fresh and zesty.

My favorite drink for the summer is a Frosé cocktails made with frozen fruit and rosé wine and or rosé Prosecco. These refreshing grown-up slushies come together in minutes and are absolutely perfect for hot summer days. Use your favorite frozen fruit and your favorite brand and viola an instant treat.

 

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

