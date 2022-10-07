MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Prospect announces writers for CAPTION THIS, 2022 Musical Theater Lab

A headshot college image of the sixteen writers participating in Caption This. From L to R, top to bottom:

Jesse J. Sanchez, Sarah Hammond, Nay Harris, Skyler Chin; J. Quinton Johnson, Rheanna Atendido, Sarah Kaufman, Sam Norman; Jessie Field, Or Matias, Raiah Rofsky, Sita Sunil; Shane Dittmar, Amy Engelhardt, Eliza Randall, James Martinez Salem.

Prospect Theater Company (Cara Reichel, Producing Artistic Director; Melissa Huber, Managing Director) is pleased to announce the writers selected for the 2022 edition of its annual Musical Theater Lab: Caption This.

Each year, Prospect’s lab brings together writing teams for an exciting experiment. Selected writing teams create an original, short musical in response to a shared theme. The 6-week program culminates in a public presentation of the hot-off-the-presses new works generated through the lab process.  This year, the shows are inspired by images chosen from a curated selection of photographs posted on social media platforms. Writers are challenged to “caption” the image by creating a musical story arising from the captured moment.

The writers and writing teams for the 2022 Musical Theater Lab are: Rheanna Atendido, Skyler Chin & Sita Sunil, Amy Engelhardt, Jessie Field & James Martinez Salem, Sarah Hammond & Or Matias, Nay Harris & Raiah Rofsky, J. Quinton Johnson, Sarah Kaufman & Shane Dittmar, Sam Norman & Eliza Randall, and Jesse J. Sanchez.  The 2022 line-up includes artists from a wide array of backgrounds who hail from around the country and are working across forms and styles: including actor-musicians, Tik Tok creators, and the worlds of both Broadway and popular music. Writer bios are below, and are available online at https://www.prospecttheater.org/caption-this-writer-bios.

The concert evening will be directed by Dev Bondarin, Prospect’s Associate Artistic Director, and the musical theater lab is curated by Dev Bondarin & Cara Reichel. Additional creative team and cast members will be announced at a later date.

The culminating one-night-only concert performance of new works generated in the 2022 lab will be presented at NYC’s Symphony Space (2537 Broadway @ 95th Street) on Thursday, November 17th @ 7:30pm.  The anticipated running time is 95-100 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets are $25 and are available at www.ProspectTheater.org or by calling Symphony Space’s box office, 212-864-5400. To view Symphony Space’s COVID Safety protocols, visit: https://www.symphonyspace.org/your-visit/what-you-need-to-know.

