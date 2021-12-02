Prostate Cancer Foundation’s Gala with Andrea Bocelli, David Foster & Katharine McPhee

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) 25th Annual New York Dinner took place at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. The end-of-the-year benefit supported PCF’s programs and celebrate the millions raised and achievements made in the past quarter-century through PCF. The charitable organization founded by Mike Milken is dedicated to identifying and funding groundbreaking cancer research programs. The memorable evening welcomed leaders in medicine, top research scientists, business leaders and distinguished New York City socialites. The event raised over $6 Million.

The gala began with a lively cocktail reception. During a lavish dinner party, Mike Milken along with celebrity host Whoopi Goldberg gave a special presentation on PCF’s recent accomplishments. There was also a live auction for various unique experiences as well as investment in Young Investigators who are changing the face of medicine with proceeds going towards PCF. The night gave way to a special musical performance from Andrea Bocelli, David Foster, and Katharine McPhee. Andrea’s daughter Virginia Bocelli performed alongside her father for a special rendition of Hallelujah. Musician Kenny G made a surprise performance via big screen next to the main stage.

Some notable attendees included: Mike Milken, Lori Milken, Whoopi Goldberg, Joe & Ali Torre, Richard & Lisa Cashin, Bennett Goodman, Rob & Cindy Citrone, Stephen & Elizabeth Eisenman, John Paulson, Arte & Carole Moreno, Bonnie Pfeifer-Evans, Leon Black, Larry Leeds, Ginger Feuer, Charles J. Ryan, David & Lisa Simon, Sophie Koven, Jamie Koven, and Todd & Katie Boehly.

(Photos courtesy of Patrick McMullan)