Protests and Marching Allowed But Regular Life Is Put on Hold

Mayor Bill de Blasio is allowing protesters to rule NYC. He has canceled all large events through September, including the Dominican Day Parade, India Day Parade, German-American Steuben Parade of New York and the San Gennaro festival in Little Italy. Will the 51st Annual African American Day Parade be cancelled?

What is allowed, is all the protesting, which requires police attendance to keep the peace. Few of these marchers wear masks or socially distance.

What is so crazy is that the immigration demographics of NYC are as follows: Hispanic is 27.5%, Italians 14.4%, Asian 13.9%, Irish 12.9%, German is 11.2% and African Americans are 7.7%. The other 12.4% encompasses the rest of the nationalities.

The San Gennaro festival is how the Italian community gathers funding to help their community, but protesting is more important according to Mayor de Blasio.

In terms of race Caribbeans and African Americans make up 22.3% of New York City’s population, which is an under a 1/4. For lack of a better terms… white is 42.7% almost half and Hispanic is 26.1%, while Asian is 8.9%.

In order to be safe shouldn’t all be cancelled, including protests? When will we stand up for our city?