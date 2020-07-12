MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
News

Protests and Marching Allowed But Regular Life Is Put on Hold

Protests and Marching Allowed But Regular Life Is Put on Hold

Mayor Bill de Blasio is allowing protesters to rule NYC. He has canceled all large events through September, including the Dominican Day Parade, India Day Parade, German-American Steuben Parade of New York and the San Gennaro festival in Little Italy. Will the 51st Annual African American Day Parade be cancelled?

What is allowed, is all the protesting, which requires police attendance to keep the peace. Few of these marchers wear masks or socially distance.

What is so crazy is that the immigration demographics of NYC are as follows: Hispanic is 27.5%, Italians 14.4%, Asian 13.9%, Irish 12.9%, German is 11.2% and African Americans are 7.7%. The other 12.4% encompasses the rest of the nationalities.

The San Gennaro festival is how the Italian community gathers funding to help their community, but protesting is more important according to Mayor de Blasio.

In terms of race Caribbeans and African Americans make up 22.3% of New York City’s population, which is an under a 1/4. For lack of a better terms… white is 42.7% almost half and Hispanic is 26.1%, while Asian is 8.9%.

In order to be safe shouldn’t all be cancelled, including protests? When will we stand up for our city?

Related Items
News

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in News

My View: Steve Tyrell Heads To Court……..Side

Stephen SorokoffJuly 9, 2020
Read More

T2C Mourns The Passing Of Nick Cordero

Suzanna BowlingJuly 5, 2020
Read More

Phase 3 Starts Monday IN NYC

Suzanna BowlingJuly 5, 2020
Read More

Where and When Are the Macy’s Fireworks in NYC?

Suzanna BowlingJuly 3, 2020
Read More

Breaking News: Police Have Been Defunded of a Million Dollars

Suzanna BowlingJuly 1, 2020
Read More

My View: Political Correctness and Other Forms of Insanity

Stephen SorokoffJune 30, 2020
Read More

4th of July Will Last From the 29th Til The 4th

Suzanna BowlingJune 25, 2020
Read More

NYC, New Jersey, Connecticut Quarantine

Suzanna BowlingJune 25, 2020
Read More

In Memoriam: The Inaugural Antonyo Awards Paid Tribute

Suzanna BowlingJune 20, 2020
Read More