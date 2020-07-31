Protests, Garbage and Drugs The New New York City

Protesters marched through Midtown today to bring their anti-police brutality and discrimination message to Trump Tower. They went from Times Square and up to 5th Avenue, stopping traffic and New Yorkers, before they were blocked by police barricades.

The demonstrators gave speeches, held a rally with the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner.

Terrence Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, stated; “Just keep the peace. I know we’re angry, I know we’re upset, but keep it peaceful. We don’t need anybody else on the front page.”

A mural of George Floyd, was part of a larger canvas laid out on the streets.

“I’d like to see the defunding of the police department, and by that, it’s a lot more than just taking money out of police officers’ hands. It’s talking about actually putting it into communities and services that matter”.

I have to ask whose going to be keeping Manhattan safe? Certainly not Mayor Bill de Blasio. Thanks to the sanitation budget cut by more than $106 million, trash has been piling up. Sidewalks are overflowing and rats are making a come back. Street cleanings have been suspended for the last three months, but when they return it will only be once a week.

Junkies have turned Broadway into their haven. Needles are all over the streets, people are injecting themselves in broad daylight and drug deals are a regular occurrence. Business, churches and those who live and work in this area have no recourse. There are no police because they have been defunded and yet we are being asked to give to communities. What about the Times Square community, that brought in $1.758 billion just with Broadway alone to the NYC budget? I guess none of this matters!