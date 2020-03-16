Proven Health Benefits of Soaking in a Tub

Soaking in a tub has had proven benefits since ancient times. Baths, especially warm ones, are believed to be capable of elevating the mood, helping you sleep better, relieving muscle pains, burning calories, making you feel more awake at times, and soothing irritated skin. In line with this, terms are linked to soaking in the tub, such as whirlpool treatment, whirlpool bath, and hydrotherapy. In this list, the benefits of bathing in warm and cold whirlpools are expounded.

Helps relieve osteoarthritis

Bathing in warm water with flowing current as a treatment was first used during the First World War years for medical and surgical conditions. Even before, the whirlpool treatment was useful in decreasing muscle spasms and even pain among patients with osteoarthritis. Warm whirlpools at temperatures that range between 30°C and 40°C best help in reducing pain felt by patients.

Improves range of motion

The use of whirlpool baths for physiotherapeutic treatment is not unknown. Fundamentally, this exercise stems from the practice that makes use of water for therapeutic purposes. The principle behind whirlpool therapy is to combine the effects of temperature with the mechanical effects of water. A whirlpool bath is best to contain water that is 36 to 45°C with a jet of water, causing a whirl within the tub. This kind of treatment is an effective way to gently improve the range of motion so patients can regain their full functioning.

Cares for wounds

Bathing in water at 35°C to 45°C facilitate the cleaning of the injury, helps with tissue repair and improves wound healing in the process.

Helps the different bodily systems

Soaking in a whirlpool of cold water up to shoulder height can improve oxygen consumption and reduce the risk of respiratory infections. Also, immersing in a similar tub of flowing cold water helps calm the nervous system, which calms anxiety and soothes the flight or fight response. Warm whirlpool therapy benefits the musculoskeletal system by reducing muscle soreness, spasms, and feelings of fatigue. In return, this accelerates recovery of the system.

Soothes post-partum in women

Cold whirlpool therapy also alleviates the pain felt by a woman who just gave birth, without running the risk of harmful side effects. The swelling is also reduced by regularly soaking in cold water.

Whirlpool baths for diverse uses

Whirlpool baths can be used in rheumatic disorders, post-traumatic stiffness, and joint pain treatment.

Since this type of therapy combines the values of conductive heat and gentle massage, muscles tend to relax, and pain is relieved when whirlpool baths or treatment are regularly done. Sports medicine makes effective use of this practice for relaxation before and after competitions.

Whirlpool therapy and all its positive effects can be achieved both in a clinical and home setting. The benefits of using whirlpool bath are extensive and powerful, without requiring much from you. As long as you have a reliable whirlpool bath, water to fill it with, your favourite things to add to your bathwater, and enough time, you’re all set to have a healing experience.

Image: https://unsplash.com/photos/mWABE4JCUHI