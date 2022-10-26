MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Psychic Predictions: Donald Trump, Biden and So Much More

There is a part of me that wonders if I should publish this. There is more, but this will let you know that everything is not as it seems. This is a spiritual battle, more than a political one. Here is what I am seeing.

War in the Ukraine! Us troops are already in the Ukraine, but China is there as well. This is not about Russia, but bio-labs and erasing evidence.

Biden is about to be removed from the presidency. Kamala Harris is not the new president when this happens. It will be Nancy Pelosi.

Donald Trump will be arrested in the next couple of days. This is not what it will seem and will last seven days and seven nights. Part of the reason for this is so it will look like the republicans will cause insurrection. Martial law will be put into place. It is not the republicans but George SOros. The question is who is under George SOros and BLM? Again not what it seems.

China will bomb Taiwan.

Russia and China will cause fear with nuclear threats.

US Guard is employed and we are not being told..

This is all about the elections. They will not happen.

Things will look scary, but do not be afraid. Shine your light and be hope for the world. It needs us to strong.

