Publicist Judy Jacksina Mourns As Her Mother Passes On

Judy Jacksina is a Broadway baby whose legendary work brought notice to The Life, For Colored Girls, The Will Rogers Follies, Grand Hotel, Tamara, Baby, My One And Only, La Cage aux Folles and so many more. Because of Judy’s ingenuity on Nine, Broadway performers pictures are now out in front of Broadway theatre’s. She gave the Chippendales their name and brought them to prominence. Whether it be a stadium concert, a Broadway event or a gallery opening, Judy has always believed, “If you publicize it, they will come.”

About 10 years ago Judy left New York to take care of her mother who had Alzheimer’s. From Boston she promoted The Ride, the New York attraction and under her guidance the bus gained a Drama Desk nomination.

Yesterday Judy’s mother passed away. We at T2C would like to honor Judy by publishing the following and let her know we are sending our hearts and prayers to her.

Maida was the reason why we honor and revere the Ancients of our Tribes.

Maida Jacksina November 11, 1927 – September 17, 2021

On Friday, November 11, 1927, Maida Maria Margaret McCarty was born in West Roxbury in the beautiful colonial home where she married her beloved Joseph Jacksina and raised her two devoted daughters. For sixty years, and since anyone can remember, she was an integral part of the town’s successful and progressive Business Community; winning acclaim and awards for her work in Real Estate and for her contributions to West Roxbury Main Streets, the close-knit Business and Professional Association that continually attracts the New England Press Corps’ spotlight. She volunteered countless hours with Saint Theresa of Avila’s CYO Band, lead her Brownie Troop to winning their own shelf of awards and served as the fourth President of the Parish’s Women’s Auxiliary Organization, The Theresians, from 1958 to 1959. Her indefatigable civic involvement served to secure the triumphant elections of three mayors, five State Senators and three United States Senators. In 1991, she was honored by Mayor Thomas Menino and Governor William Weld, as the Massachusetts Real Estate Broker of the Year. She religiously believed in the momentous significance of the Family and the magnanimous generosity of America’s neighborhood communities. She was, for four years, a proud resident of West Roxbury’s nationally heralded Deutsches Altenheim, where she was surrounded by an Olympian Staff of celestial Aids and a masterly accomplished Medial Team. Maida is survived by her two daughters Judith Jacksina and Sandra Jacksina, her niece Sheila Wooley, her great-nephew Parker Wooley and her godchild, Maureen Sherry.

The WAKE will be held on Monday, September 20 between 4:00pm and 8:00pm at:

Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home

1803 Centre Street

West Roxbury, Massachusetts 02132

The FUNERAL will be held on Tuesday, September 21 at 10:00am at:

St. Theresa of Avila Church

2078 Centre Street

West Roxbury, Massachusetts. 02132