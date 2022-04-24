MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

Public’s Suffs Majestically Climbs Those Hard Earned Stairs Beautifully

Public’s Suffs Majestically Climbs Those Hard Earned Stairs Beautifully

The clowns roll in, vaudevillian style, with fake mustaches, top hats, and tails, singing a song of warning to the crowd. “Watch Out for the Suffragettes,” they haughtily implore, and we can’t help but be intrigued as they usher us most wonderfully into Shaina Taub’s miraculously engaging new musical, Suffs, premiering at The Public Theater. The opening engagement, choreographed deliciously by Raja Feather Kelly (Broadway/PH’s A Strange Loop), wisely sets us up, presenting a strong new approach to what’s at the top of the climb. Done with a wise wink and grin, the historical tale told is an inquisitive deep dive into the complex camaraderie that brought forth the 19th amendment to the United States and the courageous women who climbed those stairs.

Ally Bonino, Phillipa Soo, Shaina Taub, Hannah Cruz, and Nadia Dandashi in Suffs at The Public Theater. Photo credit: Joan Marcus

With a strong skilled cast, made up entirely of talented women and non-binary performers, Suffs unpacks the somewhat shocking and difficult mountain these dedicated suffragists climbed in order to elicit change and enlightenment in the unfair world where women were not granted the right to vote. The imbalance is laid out throughout, but most beautifully, in one particularly tenacious love song played out wisely between a young determined woman, Doris Stevens, smartly portrayed by Nadia Dandash, and her somewhat confused male counterpart, Dudley Malone, portrayed strongly by Tsilala Brock (Public’s Parable of the Sower). The two, in a touching subtle flirtation, clarify the misogyny that the world is offering a woman within a marriage proposal. “Marriage is essentially a death trap for women,” Stevens informs the surprised Malone in a manner that is both tender and sweet, while also laying out the hard-truth imbalance for the unknowing to see. And it does the job, both within the man and the delightful production.

Malone, thanks to this interlude and as history and Suffs inform us, becomes a significant member of the movement, shifting his perspective and resigning from Woodrow Wilson’s administration for their failure to take up or support the Woman Suffrage Amendment to the Constitution. Although all of this is historically well known walking in, the way Taub (Public’s Twelfth Night) lays it out is beyond smart. She seems to intuitively know her knowledgeable audience and delivers forth that tricky balance of informing the informed without ever feeling that we are being lectured to.

Phillipa Soo and Shaina Taub in Suffs at The Public Theater. Photo credit: Joan Marcus

Ayanna Thompson, the dramaturg for the production writes in the program that “These stories of conflict, however, are often only explored through male protagonists“, and although the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment involved men in all of the three branches of the U.S. government, headed by Wilson, played here most beautifully by Grace McLean (Broadway’s Natasha, Pierre…), Taub finds her focus within the complicated band of brave women who worked diligently together to secure the right for women to vote. Their female union is wonderfully displayed, but not without conflict, and Taub, who wrote the book, music, and lyrics for this new musical (while also taking on the force of nature at the center of the fight, Alice Paul), treats their interpersonal dynamics of the women with the utmost respect and complexity they deserve.

Their path is multi-dimensional, and not without conflict. The formulation of these core women; Alice Paul, her loyal friend, Lucy Burns, played heroically by the wonderful Ally Bonino (Off-Broadway’s Dogfight); the socialite warrior-queen, Inez Milholland, gloriously played by the formidable Phillipa Soo (Broadway’s Hamilton), the socialist worker-warrior, Ruza Wenclawska, deliciously portrayed by Hanna Cruz (Hamilton tour); and Dandashi’s steadfast Doris Stevens; discovers camaraderie in their internal fire and also within debate. Just as it should be. Each has their view, and although the consensus-building within the group is not neat or as easy as maybe history would like to portray, Suffs succeeds in its mission; of climbing up the steep stairs to equality with a clarity of vision and an astute air of conviction that does the movement proud, mainly because it holds tight to the individuals at the center, and the conflicts that reside within. That resolve makes it more pure and authentically dynamic.

Inside the stirring music and wise lyrics, the sung-through musical, lead with grace by the music director Andrea Grody (Broadway’s The Band’s Visit), never loses its steam, finding its clear footing within the narrative of the progressive firecracker, Alice Paul (Taub). This powerhouse woman exudes a passionate understanding of what is needed, and doesn’t have the patience to wait it out politely like the old guard of the movement would like her to do. She strides forward without ever really looking down, even when stymied and sidelined by the formidable Carrie Chapman Catt, played to perfection by Jenn Colella (Broadway’s Come From Away), the strongly liked president of the National American Woman Suffrage Association and the founder of the League of Women Voters and the International Woman Suffrage Alliance.

Catt, one of the best-known women in the United States in the first half of the twentieth century for her role in the movement, finds Alice Paul a bitter and troublesome pill to swallow, one she can’t seem to control like the rest of them. Colella grabs hold of the part and delivers her solidly, epitomized by her magnificent rendition of “This Girl.” Her road to equality is to not “antagonize, irritate, enervate” the men, but to play nice, and make an appointment with dignity and politeness. But Alice doesn’t see it that way at all. The young woman is tired of waiting and playing by Catt’s old-school rule book. She wants to progress, to organize a protest march on Washington and shake the movement from the ground up. “We need to stand up and demand our rights,” she states with a wide-eyed conviction. And the only way forward for her is to fight the big fight without hesitation.

Nikki M. James in Suffs at The Public Theater. Photo credit: Joan Marcus

Directed by the thoughtful and wise Leigh Silverman (Broadway’s Grand Horizons), the contentious origins of the women’s rights movement drives forward with determination. There is a lot of history to cover here, and the piece tries to occupy as much of the historical space as possible, bringing forth the delicate issues of race and racism to the mix most beautifully. As the dynamic and outspoken investigative journalist, educator, and early leader in the civil rights movement Ida B. Wells, the magnetic Nikki M. James (Broadway’s The Book of Mormon) delivers one of the most powerfully engaging declarations of the movement with her commanding “Wait My Turn.” It’s a full-on showstopper, catapulting the moment and the song into something beyond great, wisely stating the obvious, yet unstoppable “Do you not realize you’re not free until I’m free?” The demand and the statement ring hard, strong, and true, even as we uncomfortably watch Alice try to sideline Ida for what she believes to be for the greater good, but in reality, she is undeniably and historically wrong. And in that hardheadedness, the imperfectness of Alice begins to show, which, in all honesty, serves the musical very well indeed. None of these women are without their flaws, and in that arena, Taub does them all justice.

On the simplistic and effective set, designed with a clear intuitive vision by Mimi Lien (TFANA’s Fairview) with strong lighting by Natasha Katz (Broadway’s The Prom), costuming by Toni-Leslie James (Broadway’s Bernhardt/Hamlet), and sound design by Sun Hee Kil (Public’s The Visitor), Suffs sounds the charge with inspiring and persuasive songs like “Finish the Fight” and “Find a Way.” They each ignite the fire that is Alice, who has set aside all ladylike manners espoused by Catt to find her voice and her fight even when it gets dangerous and downright dirty. It’s a powerful, very full story Taub wants to tell, and even with the almost three hours that you will have to set aside for this musical voyage, the history almost demands more. Through the silent protests and acts of civil disobedience that land the women in jail, the horrors inflicted elevate the musical to new heights of enlightenment, adding unforeseen power and connection to the eventual outcome song “I Wasn’t There“.

How long must women wait for liberty?” they sing, rightfully and majestically as these dynamic and talented women climb those hard-earned stairs so beautifully with such faith and passion. The Public Theater‘s Suffs wisely and wonderfully delivers it all with an ironic punch to the gut in the end, as Taub reminds us quite truthfully that “the work is never over” and it “can’t be done alone.

Phillipa Soo (foreground) in the world premiere musical Suffs, with book, music, and lyrics by Shaina Taub, music direction and music supervision by Andrea Grody, choreography by Raja Feather Kelly, and direction by Leigh Silverman at The Public Theater. Photo credit: Joan Marcus
The complete ensemble cast of SUFFS features Jenna Bainbridge (Harry T. Burn/Ensemble), Ally Bonino (Lucy Burns), Tsilala Brock (Dudley Malone), Jenn Colella (Carrie Catt), Hannah Cruz (Ruza Wenclawska), Nadia Dandashi (Doris Stevens), Aisha de Haas (Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn), Stephanie Everett (Understudy), Amina Faye (Robin/Ensemble), Holly Gould (Alice Paul Standby), Cassondra James (Mary Church Terrell), Nikki M. James (Ida B. Wells), Jaygee Macapugay (Mollie Hay/Ensemble), Grace McLean (Woodrow Wilson), Susan Oliveras (Nina Otero-Warren/Ensemble), Mia Pak (Mrs. Wu/Ensemble), Liz Pearce (Warden Whittaker/Ensemble), Monica Tulia Ramirez (Understudy), J. Riley Jr. (Phyllis Terrell/Ensemble), Phillipa Soo (Inez Milholland), Shaina Taub (Alice Paul), Angela Travino (Understudy), Ada Westfall (Mrs. Herndon/Ensemble), and Aurelia Williams (Understudy).

Related Items
Off Broadway
@#frontmezzjunkies

My love for theater started when I first got involved in high school plays and children's theatre in London, Ontario, which led me—much to my mother’s chagrin—to study set design, directing, and arts administration at York University in Toronto. But rather than pursuing theater as a career (I did produce and design a wee bit), I became a self-proclaimed theater junkie and life-long supporter. I am not a writer by trade, but I hope to share my views and feelings about this amazing experience we are so lucky to be able to see here in NYC, and in my many trips to London, Enlgand, Chicago, Toronto, Washington, and beyond. Living in London, England from 1985 to 1986, NYC since 1994, and on my numerous theatrical obsessive trips to England, I've seen as much theater as I can possibly afford. I love seeing plays. I love seeing musicals. If I had to choose between a song or a dance, I'd always pick the song. Dance—especially ballet—is pretty and all, but it doesn’t excite me as, say, Sondheim lyrics. But that being said, the dancing in West Side Story is incredible! As it seems you all love a good list, here's two. FAVORITE MUSICALS (in no particular order): Sweeney Todd with Patti Lupone and Michael Cerveris in 2005. By far, my most favorite theatrical experience to date. Sunday in the Park with George with Jenna Russell (who made me sob hysterically each and every one of the three times I saw that production in England and here in NYC) in 2008 Spring Awakening with Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in 2007 Hedwig and the Angry Inch (both off-Boadway in 1998 and on Broadway in 2014, with Neal Patrick Harris, but also with Michael C. Hall and John Cameron Mitchell, my first Hedwig and my last...so far), Next To Normal with Alice Ripley (who I wish I had seen in Side Show) in 2009 FAVORITE PLAYS (that’s more difficult—there have been so many and they are all so different): Angels in American, both on Broadway and off Lettice and Lovage with Dame Maggie Smith and Margaret Tyzack in 1987 Who's Afraid of Virginai Woolf with Tracy Letts and Amy Morton in 2012 Almost everything by Alan Ayckbourn, but especially Woman in Mind with Julia McKenzie in 1986 And to round out the five, maybe Proof with Mary Louise Parker in 2000. But ask me on a different day, and I might give you a different list. These are only ten theatre moments that I will remember for years to come, until I don’t have a memory anymore. There are many more that I didn't or couldn't remember, and I hope a tremendous number more to come. Thanks for reading. And remember: read, like, share, retweet, enjoy. For more go to frontmezzjunkies.com

Related Items

More in Off Broadway

Meet Lesley Nicol of Downton Abbey and Hear About Her New Show How the Hell Did I Get Here?

Magda KatzApril 20, 2022
Read More

LCT Has Sewn a Lovely Intimate Apparel, But It Might Not Have Been Made to Fit Me

RossApril 20, 2022
Read More

Suffs Woman at War With Each Other

Suzanna BowlingApril 17, 2022
Read More

Songs About Trains: A Celebration of Labor Through Folk Music That Needs More Structure

Suzanna BowlingApril 17, 2022
Read More

Harmony: A New Musical Where The Past Is No Longer Forgotten

Suzanna BowlingApril 14, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Barry Manilow, Suffs, Eleanor Rigby is Waiting, Paradise Square and The Bedwetter

Suzanna BowlingApril 14, 2022
Read More

Mint Theater Revitalizes its Celebrated Revival, The Daughter-in-Law For Us All to Dig Into

RossApril 12, 2022
Read More

Queens Girl in the World: Seeing The 60’s and Life Through The Eyes of a Teen

Suzanna BowlingApril 11, 2022
Read More

Atlantic Theater Tests Power and Humor with Toossi’s Extraordinary Play, English

RossApril 11, 2022
Read More