QKapital Debuts Premiere Real Estate Social Event in Miami

On November 18, 2021, QKapital hosted their premiere Real Estate Social Event in Miami, Florida. The firm, which uniquely specializes in financing for foreign nationals, presented the exquisite night where they revealed secrets in the field to real estate financing with foreign nationals. At the party were industry professionals that included real estate agents, financers, architects, and real estate developers.

During the celebration, which was graciously hosted by Abe Franco -the hospitable owner of the penthouse that party was at in downtown Miami. Guests gathered in the luxurious home after being invited by QKapital Founders Mauricio Ordonez, Gaston Schneider along with the firm’s David Hassan and QKapital team member Ken Klein and Berk Ocal from the commercial division.

Kicking off a successful night despite bad weather, Former First Lady Carole Crist of Florida gathered the group to hear a special lecture by Ordonez, Schneider, and Hassan. Joining in the inspirational conversation were the likes of Gerald Lakin, S2 CEO, the legendary Claudio Stivelman, mega developer Celal Ozkan and Aventura mayoral candidate, the Honorable Howard Weinberg.

Other notable guests in attendance included SPI International Founder, Loni Farhi, renowned television producer Jose Perez and popular Latin TV personality, Mayi Rodriguez.

Attendees enjoyed cocktail toasts while taking in a stylish display from designer Serena Uziyel, whose worldly fashion line is making waves in the media.

Captivating the night was the panel series, which guests welcomed as a new incredible platform that showcased industry tips and leading advice shared by the firm.

QKapital is one of the top real estate lending firms in South Florida. The firm ranks among the top lending companies in Florida because of the dedication it has made to the business. With a network of more than 30 American and international banks, the future only paves a way for prosperous growth.

QKapital has captured over $400 million in residential and commercial loans combined in the past year alone. Their expansion in the recent quarter is impressive with closing over $3 billion with over 1,900 global loans that include financing with Latin America, Asia, Europe, and North America.

QKapital’s impressive night was just the beginning of what is slated to be an ongoing positive experience in the real estate industry. Slated for bi-monthly installations, the next Real Estate Social Event will take place in January 2022.