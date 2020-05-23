Queen Collective Films to Debut with Tribeca Studios

Queen Collective, a filmmaker mentorship program for women of color in partnership with Queen Latifah, Procter & Gamble and Tribeca Studios, is now part of Tribeca Film Festival this year.

The short films will debut on a major network next month: ‘Tangled Roots’ directed by Samantha Knowles and ‘Gloves Off’ co-directed by Nadine Natour and Ugonna Okpalaoka

“Gloves Off’ follows the story of a young police officer who suits up and protects her community by day, then laces up and defends her perfect boxing record by night. As Tiara excels in two worlds where she has often been ignored, she fights not only for herself, but for everyone like her. – Co-directed by Nadine Natour and Ugonna Okpalaoka

‘Tangled Roots’ follows Attica Scott, the only black woman in the Kentucky state legislature as she fights to dismantle a system of discrimination against black people penalized for something seemingly innocuous–their hair. –Directed by Samantha Knowles

To celebrate the films’ network premiere Tribeca will host a ‘Tribeca Talks @ HOME’ with Queen Latifah, special notable guest and the filmmakers via Facebook Live. Additional tune-in information coming soon.