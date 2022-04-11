Queens Girl in the World: Seeing The 60’s and Life Through The Eyes of a Teen

“I stare hard at the four faces in the New York Times and memorize their names. Denise looked a little like Persephone. Cynthia looked a little like me. I search her eyes for any sign that she knew what was coming. No. She expected to go to school, go to parties and dance. Could this happen in New York City? Could this have been me?” Jacqueline Marie Butler

Caleen Sinnette Jennings’ play Queens Girl in the World, is funny, touching and well written. She captures growing up in the 60’s being a bright-eyed, intelligent, brown-skinned girl full of possibilities.

This one woman/girl show follows Jacqueline Marie Butler (Felicia Curry), as a young teen growing up in East Elmhurst, Queens, New York. We discover through her eyes blossoming into a women, her first kiss, Persephone, the annoying best friend (only because she is the only girl on the block) who teaches her about the birds and the bees, the molestation by Persephone’s Grandpa, the silence, the Civil Rights movement and what it is like to be caught in-between two worlds.

Her mother who she calls Grace Lofton Butler has big dreams for Jacqueline Marie and enrolls her into a private Jewish school. There Jacqueline, goes from being the smartest kid at her public school, P.S.143, to being tutored by Rebecca Myers. Jacqueline befriends a schoolmate from Brooklyn Karen Rubin, who has a deviated septum. This is her first white friend who she brings home to Queens. It is here she realizes the two worlds aren’t exactly compatible.

Throughout the production, the songs from the era and Motown figure prominently. When Malcolm X, who came to Jacqueline’s home is murdered and the 4 children are blown up in a church, Jacqueline’s dad becomes more and more outraged until by the end he is moving the family back to Nigeria.

This autobiographical tale is part of a trilogy which includes “Queens Girl in Africa” and “Queen’s Girl: Black in the Green Mountains.”

Felicia Curry, gives a tour de force performance as she channels thirteen different and distinctly different characters. In just the character Jacqueline Marie we go from puberty to teens, from naive to realizing who and what your are is not determined by your color. Ms. Curry is truly fabulous and I felt privileged to watch her.

The direction by Paige Hernandez, is seamless and riveting. Mika Eubanks’s costume design, Daisy Long’s lighting design, Lisa Renkel’s projection design and Teresa Williams’s set design are all simple, but effective in putting us in the era, the mood and the world of Jaqueline Marie Butler.

I can’t wait to follow this journey by Caleen Sinnette Jennings and Ms. Curry’s career.

Queens Girl in the World: Produced by the Abingdon Theatre Company. Opened on Theatre Row on April 10th, 2022. Playing until May 1st.

Pictures were not yet available.