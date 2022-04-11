MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

Queens Girl in the World: Seeing The 60’s and Life Through The Eyes of a Teen

Queens Girl in the World: Seeing The 60’s and Life Through The Eyes of a Teen

“I stare hard at the four faces in the New York Times and memorize their names. Denise looked a little like Persephone. Cynthia looked a little like me. I search her eyes for any sign that she knew what was coming. No. She expected to go to school, go to parties and dance. Could this happen in New York City? Could this have been me?” Jacqueline Marie Butler

Caleen Sinnette Jennings’ play Queens Girl in the World, is funny, touching and well written. She captures growing up in the 60’s being a bright-eyed, intelligent, brown-skinned girl full of possibilities.

This one woman/girl show follows Jacqueline Marie Butler (Felicia Curry), as a young teen growing up in East Elmhurst, Queens, New York. We discover through her eyes blossoming into a women, her first kiss, Persephone, the annoying best friend (only because she is the only girl on the block) who teaches her about the birds and the bees, the molestation by Persephone’s Grandpa, the silence, the Civil Rights movement and what it is like to be caught in-between two worlds.

Her mother who she calls Grace Lofton Butler has big dreams for Jacqueline Marie and enrolls her into a private Jewish school. There Jacqueline, goes from being the smartest kid at her public school, P.S.143, to being tutored by Rebecca Myers. Jacqueline befriends a schoolmate from Brooklyn Karen Rubin, who has a deviated septum. This is her first white friend who she brings home to Queens. It is here she realizes the two worlds aren’t exactly compatible.

Throughout the production, the songs from the era and Motown figure prominently. When Malcolm X, who came to Jacqueline’s home is murdered and the 4 children are blown up in a church, Jacqueline’s dad becomes more and more outraged until by the end he is moving the family back to Nigeria.

This autobiographical tale is part of a trilogy which includes “Queens Girl in Africa” and “Queen’s Girl: Black in the Green Mountains.”

Felicia Curry, gives a tour de force performance as she channels thirteen different and distinctly different characters. In just  the character Jacqueline Marie we go from puberty to teens, from naive to realizing who and what your are is not determined by your color. Ms. Curry is truly fabulous and I felt privileged to watch her.

The direction by Paige Hernandez, is seamless and riveting. Mika Eubanks’s costume design, Daisy Long’s lighting design, Lisa Renkel’s projection design and Teresa Williams’s set design are all simple, but effective in putting us in the era, the mood and the world of Jaqueline Marie Butler.

I can’t wait to follow this journey by Caleen Sinnette Jennings and Ms. Curry’s career.

Queens Girl in the World: Produced by the Abingdon Theatre Company. Opened on Theatre Row on April 10th, 2022. Playing until May 1st.

Pictures were not yet available.

Related Items
Off Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Off Broadway

Atlantic Theater Tests Power and Humor with Toossi’s Extraordinary Play, English

RossApril 11, 2022
Read More

The Chinese Lady Where History Points Out How Unkind Humanity Is

Suzanna BowlingApril 10, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Beetlejuice is Back, New York Theatre Festival, Birthday Candles, NY Theatre Artists for Ukraine and for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

Suzanna BowlingApril 10, 2022
Read More

You Are There Inside the Opening of Penelope, or How the Odyssey Was Really Written

Genevieve Rafter KeddyApril 9, 2022
Read More
Lucille Lortel Awards

2022 Lucille Lortel Awards Nominations

Suzanna BowlingApril 8, 2022
Read More

Meet Queens Girl in the World: Felicia Curry

Suzanna BowlingApril 3, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Fast News, The Minutes, Penelope, Los Otros and Epiphany

Suzanna BowlingApril 2, 2022
Read More

MCC Theater Wins The War with Space Dogs, the Musical

RossMarch 31, 2022
Read More

Space Dogs: Telling The Story of Dogs in Space in Song

Suzanna BowlingMarch 30, 2022
Read More