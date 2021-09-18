Quixote Productions Brings Telly Leung to Direct Tiananmen, Americano! to NYC and Gives Birth to Three New Musicals

After producing the record-setting musical Americano!, based on the life of a DREAMer, last year with The Phoenix Theatre Company, Arizona-based Quixote Productions, Jason Rose producer, announced a series of upcoming new musicals, all with commercial aspirations, scheduled to debut over the next several years, created by artists from around the world.

Americano! and Tiananmen are both scheduled to have live readings in New York City this fall. Tiananmen is an original rock musical that follows the story of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing. It is being directed by Chinese-American actor Telly Leung and features a book by Scott Elmegreen and a score by Drew Fornarola. With the onset of a new “Cold War” between the United States and China and authoritarian tendencies rising around the world, Tiananmen is a timely musical for the modern era. The reading will take place in New York City on September 23rd at 3pm at Nex Gen Studios. Tiananmen was previously performed at Feinstein’s/54 Below as a concert starring Tony Award-Winner Ruthie Ann Miles. Theatre professionals wishing to attend the reading should email Joey Monda at joey@joeymonda.com.

Completing its successful run in early 2020, Americano! is the true-life story of Antonio Valdovinos, a DREAMer who grew up in Phoenix and learned of his undocumented status on his 18th birthday after trying to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps. Americano! debuted as the centerpiece of The Phoenix Theatre Company’s 100th Anniversary season, breaking all-time state records for an original musical. Americano! is co-authored by Michael Barnard, The Phoenix Theatre Company’s Artistic Director, and San Diego-based Jonathan Rosenberg. Barnard also serves as the director of Americano! The production is proud to have one of the first Latina composers of a major American musical, singer-songwriter Carrie Rodriguez. The musical was choreographed by the multi-talented Sergio Mejia with Sergio Mendoza, a member of the Grammy nominated band Calexico and native of the border town Nogales, Arizona/Mexico, as its musical arranger. Quixote Production and Amas Musical Theatre willco-produce a live workshop production of Americano! at New 42nd Street Studios on Friday, November 19th at 12pm and 4pm, and Saturday, November 20th at 11am. Theatre professionals wishing to attend the reading should email Donna Trinkoff at dtrinkoff@amasmusical.org.

Three additional shows are in various stages of development: Bar Mitzvah in Birmingham Colliding two uniquely diverse worlds together, Bar Mitzvah in Birmingham tells the fictional story of an Orthodox Jewish family which moves to a small town outside Birmingham, Alabama. As they struggle to adapt to life in the South, their fish-out-of-water story provides the backdrop for an important dialogue about systemic racism and the “New South”. The multi-racial creative team includes bookwriter Ben Andron, award winning director Thomas W. Jones II and songwriter-rapper Nissim Black is the composer. Quixote Productions is collaborating with The Red Mountain Theatre (RMT) Company in Birmingham. The theatre’s Executive Director Keith Cromwell is serving as creative consultant. Portions of Bar Mitzvah in Birmingham will be performed as part of RMT’s Human Rights New Works Festival on September 26th. Theatre professionals wishing to attend the reading should email Keith Cromwell at KCromwell@redmountaintheatre.org.

Overcome is based on the compelling novel and first-hand account by Dr. Warren H. Stewart Sr. “Victory Together”, Overcome tells the epic, six-year battle to establish Arizona’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday and its important place as a historic chapter in the march for greater civil rights. It tested the wits and wills of an entire state and nation, which included activism, personalities and advocates ranging from Public Enemy and U2 to Stevie Wonder and Phil Donahue. With an entirely African-American creative team, Thomas W. Jones II will serve as the production’s author and director and is joined by Arizona-native and rapper Raheem Jarbo, stage name Mega Ran, as composer. Dr. Warren H. Stewart Sr. will also serve as creative consultant.

The Ghost Of John McCain finds that few political figures are more recognizable in recent history than former president Donald Trump and the late U.S. Senator John McCain. The Ghost Of John McCain is a serious and satirical musical that compares and contrasts the personal and political journeys of two modern-day mavericks and their long-time feud to redefine the American political landscape, as well as their ongoing struggle for the White House. It is a tale of vice, virtue and who, ultimately, was the victor? Leading the creative team is author Grant Woods, former Arizona Attorney General and long-time personal friend of John McCain. Woods also served as McCain’s first Chief of Staff when McCain was elected to the U.S Congress in 1982. Along with President Joe Biden, Woods beautifully eulogized McCain’s memorial service in Phoenix. He has also authored numerous plays including Sky So High. Drew Fornarola, who wrote for DreamWorks’ Shrek franchise, will write the music and lyrics with Michael Barnard of The Phoenix Theatre Company as director.

Quixote Productions is owned and operated by business leader Jason Rose, who runs the 25-year-old Arizona public relations and crisis communications firm that has been among the most successful in Arizona history. Rose also created, owns and produces The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships, the nations most- attended polo event.



The focus of Quixote Productions is to entertain with compelling stories that also strive to serve a greater public purpose and expand the dialogue on important and sometimes challenging social and political issues. Quixote’s shows are a reflection of those aspirations amidst amazing storytelling. People don’t just want to be part of a crowd, they want to be part of a cause, Rose said.

For more information on Quixote Productions go to quixoteproductions.com.