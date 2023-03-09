Rachel Brosnahan, Dominique Jackson, & More Join Dylan Mulvaney’s Day 365 Live!, March 13

BYRNE BREAK-UP — (Via Ultimate Classic Rock) David Byrne admitted it was “very possible” he mishandled Talking Heads’ breakup. During an interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, Byrne offered up some contrition for the way things ended with the band.“I became, I think, kind of obsessive about getting that show up and running,” Byrne said, referring to Talking Heads’ 1983-84 tour. “I might not have been the most pleasant person to deal with at that point.”The fragmentation that began then continued for several years. Even as Talking Heads continued making music, Byrne began pursuing projects outside of the band. “As I became more relaxed as a person, started writing different kinds of songs, songs that maybe weren’t quite as angst-ridden and peculiar, so fans were probably disappointed. ‘We liked the really quirky guy’ or ‘We liked the guy who was really struggling with himself and really having a hard time,’” Byrne noted. “And I thought, ‘Why would you wish that on me? For your own amusement, right?’” By the dawn of the 90’s, Talking Heads “was pretty much over.” Still, there was never an official announcement about the disbandment. “As far as we’re concerned, the band never really broke up. David just decided to leave,” drummer Chris Frantz famously told the Los Angeles Times in 1992. Byrne said he didn’t know if rumors that his bandmates heard about the breakup in media reports were true but admitted he didn’t discuss it with them properly. “I think it is very possible that I did not handle it as best as I could,” he confessed to Cooper. In a bonus “Overtime” section of the 60 Minutes interview, Byrne once again affirmed that Talking Heads would never reunite. “I realized after awhile that I was very happy doing the kind of wide variety of things that I was doing and the different kinds of music that I was doing,” he explained. “And I thought, ‘Why should I trade in my happiness for some cash?’ Knowing Bryne during that whole new-wave moment. he indeed was very, very quirky. But if he’s indeed found some inner peace -not to mention much success- then so be it. I’d put him right up there with Peter Gabriel – a true innovator. Watch him perform the title track at Sunday’s Oscars, for the film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

K POP POOPED — Interesting article in Roger Friedman’s always prescient Showbiz 411 on whether K-Pop might just be pooped out. To be honest, I never quite got it, yet there were TV shows done; record made and records broken; book-a-zines published; yet most of these K-Pop groups didn’t even speak English, so the interviews were few and far between and always confusing.

For a time it looked liked the second coming … yet, it seems as though the second coming is abruptly over.

When critics starting comparing these groups to The Beatles, I knew it was a tipping point for certain. Check out the article here: https://www.showbiz411.com/2023/03/06/is-k-pop-pooped-out-bts-done-korean-record-company-owner-says-growth-is-slowing-not-as-hot-in-the-market-as-you-might-perceive

SHORT TAKES — Look for a forthcoming doc on Gary Glitter. From Deadline: https://deadline.com/2023/03/gary-glitter-documentary-netflix-1235280243/

…Terrific article on Leon Russell from Jim Farber in the U.K’s Guardian. Check it out here:

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2023/mar/05/he-was-central-to-music-history-the-forgotten-legacy-of-leon-russell … That rumored SiriusXM cut happened Monday, 8% of the workforce. Around 475 of their personnel …

3 episodes in on ABC’s compelling The Company You Keep with Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim, and we’re totally hooked. Based on the South Korean TV series My Fellow Citizens!, its brilliantly written for adults only and the performances are first rate. Ventimiglia, who has always been one to watch, shines here as does Kim and William Fichtner, Polly Draper (thirtysomething) and Sarah Wayne Callies (Prison Break). The first episode was front-loaded with so much intel, it took a minute, but we’re loving it now …

Jason Sudeikis on Ted Lasso possibly ending: “I mean, there’s always Cameo, right?” Sudeikis tells Deadline how he could return as Ted one day, via the website that lets you request personalized videos from your favorite actors. “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far” …

The second season of HBO’s Perry Mason returned Monday (Chapter Nine) and was just terrific. Matthew Rhys is just perfect for the beleaguered Mason, as are all of the other characters, including the stunning Juliet Rylance as Della Street. Very stylized for sure, it’s smart-TV for adults. We loved it …

As a longtime fan of James Spader and The Blacklist I was sorry to hear that this would be their last season. I watched the first episode last week and was let down a tad, but their second was as strong as ever. Spader even name drops Steve Jones, the guitarist for the Sex Pistols and even drops his radio show, Joney’s Jukebox; I know Jones and am sure he was justifiably proud. Bravo James Spader. What an actor …

Check out the alternate-cover on The Monkees on the new Goldmine cover. Another Henry Diltz-gem for sure … Happy Bday Micky Dolenz; David Gilmour; and Bill McCuddy.

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Jame Edstrom; Kristina Delmar; Morgan Landau; Dennis Scott; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Tony King; Jane Ayer; Katie Daryl; Kim Garner; AXS TV; Suzanna Bowling; Estelle Lazarus; Alex Salzman; Emily Hunt; Andrew Sandoval; Jane Blunkell; Bruce Grakal; Dan Zelinski; and CHIP!