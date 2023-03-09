Events
Rachel Brosnahan, Dominique Jackson, & More Join Dylan Mulvaney’s Day 365 Live!, March 13
Producers Diana DiMenna, Rachel Sussman, Thomas Laub, and Alyah Chanelle Scott have announced that Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award winner Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window) and Dominique Jackson (“Pose”) have joined the starry line-up for beloved TikTok creator and trans artist Dylan Mulvaney’s one-night-only variety show Dylan Mulvaney’s Day 365 Live! in support of The Trevor Project. Streaming live from New York’s iconic Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center on Monday, March 13 at 8PM ET, the event will also include a special appearance from Senator Sarah McBride,America’s first out trans state senator and the nation’s highest-ranking trans elected official.
Dylan Mulvaney’s Day 365 Live! will mark one full year since Dylan started sharing her journey in her viral “Days of Girlhood” series. Hosted by Dylan, the extravaganza will feature laughter, conversation, performances, and special guests Reneé Rapp (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”, Mean Girls), Tony Award® nominee L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Emmy Award® Nominee Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”), and Sis (Oklahoma!), in addition to Brosnahan, Jackson, McBride, and some surprise appearances.
The creative team for Day 365 Live! includes Katie Spelman (Director), Miranda Haymon(Lead Writer), original music from the Tony Award-winning creators of Six Toby Marlowand Lucy Moss, and casting by The Telsey Office, Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA. The event also showcases The Broadway Sinfonietta, the all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra, under the leadership of Macy Schmidt. The performing ensemble will feature Samora la Perdida (My Broken Language), Zachary A. Myers (A Strange Loop), Mars Rucker (A Strange Loop, Tina) and Wren Rivera (Jagged Little Pill). Wagner Johnson Productions serves as executive producer.
In support of The Trevor Project, all Day 365 Live! livestream tickets are $5, and all profits will go towards The Trevor Project’s 24/7 crisis support services for LGBTQ young people. The evening’s in-person audience will be comprised of Dylan’s loved ones and queer creators, alongside The Trevor Project, their community partners, and LGBTQ youth from across the tri-state area. Beginning Friday, March 10, TodayTix will launch a lottery for fans to enter to win a pair of tickets to the in-person event at the Rainbow Room. Entries open at 9:00AM ET on Friday and the winner will be drawn on Sunday March 12 at 12:00PM ET. The production has also announced a special premium package to support The Trevor Project: for a $365 ticket, fans will get a personalized “thank you” video from Dylan and a limited edition “Day 365” t-shirt.
Day 365 Live! is sponsored by KIND, Maybelline, K18, Tishman Speyer, and Bentley Meeker, with support from Ole Henriksen and Rent the Runway. This livestream will feature picture-in-picture ASL interpretation. For the latest details, and to purchase tickets, visit 365daysofgirlhood.com/
Broadway
Broadway Marquee’s Are Up and Ready For There Audiences
There are 15 shows and counting to open on Broadway before the Tony awards and a few afterwards. T2C went walking down just 45 and 46th and here is what we found. Parade is the first to open on the 16th.
Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ opens the 19th at The Music Box Theatre.
Bad Cinderella opens the 23rd at the Imperial Theatre. Here is from the outside of the theatre.
Sweeney Todd opens March 26th at The Lunt-Fontanne.
Life of Pi opens March 30th at the Gerald Schoenfeld.
Shucked opens April 4th, at The Nederlander Theatre. They have banners all over the theatre district.
Grey House opens May 30th at the Lyceum Theater.
Prima Facie opens April 23rd at the John Golden.
Good Night, Oscar opens April 24th Belasco Theatre. As I was passing past the theatre the show was loading in.
Last but not least One More Time at the Marquis Theatre opens June 22nd.
Celebrity
The Glorious Corner
BYRNE BREAK-UP — (Via Ultimate Classic Rock) David Byrne admitted it was “very possible” he mishandled Talking Heads’ breakup. During an interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, Byrne offered up some contrition for the way things ended with the band.“I became, I think, kind of obsessive about getting that show up and running,” Byrne said, referring to Talking Heads’ 1983-84 tour. “I might not have been the most pleasant person to deal with at that point.”The fragmentation that began then continued for several years. Even as Talking Heads continued making music, Byrne began pursuing projects outside of the band.
“As I became more relaxed as a person, started writing different kinds of songs, songs that maybe weren’t quite as angst-ridden and peculiar, so fans were probably disappointed. ‘We liked the really quirky guy’ or ‘We liked the guy who was really struggling with himself and really having a hard time,’” Byrne noted. “And I thought, ‘Why would you wish that on me? For your own amusement, right?’”
By the dawn of the 90’s, Talking Heads “was pretty much over.” Still, there was never an official announcement about the disbandment. “As far as we’re concerned, the band never really broke up. David just decided to leave,” drummer Chris Frantz famously told the Los Angeles Times in 1992.
Byrne said he didn’t know if rumors that his bandmates heard about the breakup in media reports were true but admitted he didn’t discuss it with them properly. “I think it is very possible that I did not handle it as best as I could,” he confessed to Cooper.
In a bonus “Overtime” section of the 60 Minutes interview, Byrne once again affirmed that Talking Heads would never reunite.
“I realized after awhile that I was very happy doing the kind of wide variety of things that I was doing and the different kinds of music that I was doing,” he explained. “And I thought, ‘Why should I trade in my happiness for some cash?’
Knowing Bryne during that whole new-wave moment. he indeed was very, very quirky. But if he’s indeed found some inner peace -not to mention much success- then so be it. I’d put him right up there with Peter Gabriel – a true innovator.
Watch him perform the title track at Sunday’s Oscars, for the film Everything Everywhere All at Once.
SHORT TAKES — Look for a forthcoming doc on Gary Glitter. From Deadline: https://deadline.com/2023/03/gary-glitter-documentary-netflix-1235280243/
…Terrific article on Leon Russell from Jim Farber in the U.K’s Guardian. Check it out here:
3 episodes in on ABC’s compelling The Company You Keep with Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim, and we’re totally hooked. Based on the South Korean TV series My Fellow Citizens!, its brilliantly written for adults only and the performances are first rate. Ventimiglia, who has always been one to watch, shines here as does Kim and William Fichtner, Polly Draper (thirtysomething) and Sarah Wayne Callies (Prison Break). The first episode was front-loaded with so much intel, it took a minute, but we’re loving it now …
Jason Sudeikis on Ted Lasso possibly ending: “I mean, there’s always Cameo, right?” Sudeikis tells Deadline how he could return as Ted one day, via the website that lets you request personalized videos from your favorite actors. “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far” …
The second season of HBO’s Perry Mason returned Monday (Chapter Nine) and was just terrific. Matthew Rhys is just perfect for the beleaguered Mason, as are all of the other characters, including the stunning Juliet Rylance as Della Street. Very stylized for sure, it’s smart-TV for adults. We loved it …
As a longtime fan of James Spader and The Blacklist I was sorry to hear that this would be their last season. I watched the first episode last week and was let down a tad, but their second was as strong as ever. Spader even name drops Steve Jones, the guitarist for the Sex Pistols and even drops his radio show, Joney’s Jukebox; I know Jones and am sure he was justifiably proud. Bravo James Spader. What an actor …
Check out the alternate-cover on The Monkees on the new Goldmine cover. Another Henry Diltz-gem for sure … Happy Bday Micky Dolenz; David Gilmour; and Bill McCuddy.
Events
The Irene Gandy Stage Directing Assistantships Announced By The Drama League
The Drama League’s Bonnie Comley, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, and Bevin Ross announced the campaign to rename The Drama League Stage Directing Assistantships program to The Irene Gandy Directing Assistantships. Check out photos from the event below!
“In recognition of the incomparable Irene Gandy’s six decades of achievement in the theater, as well as her unparalleled commitment to making sure the next generation of theater artists are lifted up and given center stage in our field, The Drama League is launching a campaign to rename The Drama League Stage Directing Assistantships program to The Irene Gandy Directing Assistantships in her honor,” Comley stated.
Lady Irene Gandy received the 2020 Tony Honors Excellence in Theatre Award from the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League for her “demonstrated extraordinary achievement in theater.” Ms. Gandy has also received a Tony Award as a producer of the Best Revival of a Musical for The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess. She is the only Black female press agent member of ATPAM (Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers) for over 50 years. In 2008, she became the first female press agent to be immortalized with a Sardi’s caricature. Gandy began her career in 1968 as a publicist with Douglas Turner Ward and Robert Hooks’ Negro Ensemble Company. Since then, she has worked on over 100 Broadway shows, including August Osage County, Glengarry Glen Ross, Radio Golf, Bubbling Brown Sugar, Smokey Joe’s Cafe, Lena Horne: The Lady, and her Music, and The Wiz.
“Today, this program identifies the next generation of Irene Gandys – talented Black, Latine, AAPI, Indigenous, and Global Majority artists at the beginning of their professional careers, who only lack one thing – access to the highest levels of theatrical production and resources to support them as they rise,” Gabriel Stelian Shanks told the Board members, colleagues, and philanthropists gathered at The Players.
“We’re partnering with the biggest theaters in America – Manhattan Theatre Club, McCarter, the Guthrie, the Geffen Playhouse in L.A., Trinity Rep, Denver Center, and more – to provide a first real job as Assistant Director on a major mainstage production at these theaters. The Gandy Assistantships will pay their salary for this show, ensure that they have health care coverage, and cover their travel and housing so that they can work without worrying about basic life amenities. Then, we pair these emerging BIPOC artists with a BIPOC director who is leading and thriving in these companies. These are world-class directors like Schneider Award winner May Adrales and our very own Nicole Watson, the Associate Artistic Director of McCarter Theater Center. They not only offer a role model as a person of color with a successful directing track record, but they offer, like Irene, hope, guidance, and a path forward. Trailblazers training the next generation of trailblazers, which is why we find this a perfect match for Irene. Her spirit motivates us to do this work and support the great Black and Brown directors of the future. Because when we do, we change who is in the room. We change who is onstage, what stories are told…and by whom. And we change millions of audience members around the world. This is the highest purpose of our art form, to reimagine the future for every person sitting in our audience,” Stelian Shanks continued.
Executive Director Bevin Ross introduced Nicole A. Watson, who, in addition to being a member of the Drama League Board and the Associate Artistic Director of the McCarter Theater, was one of the Directing Mentors for the soon-to-be-called “Irene Gandy” Directing Assistantships when she directed Blues For An Alabama Sky at the Guthrie Theatre. Ms. Watson explained the importance of the Drama League Directors Project and its impact on her career path, claiming, “it all started ten years ago with the connections made by Gabriel through The Drama League.”
