Radiating Energy Galore The Queens of SIX Dominated The Drama Desk Awards

Winning the Ensemble Award: Six’s Queens, Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele were thrilled to be at the Drama Desk Awards. T2c talked to these regal actress about their roles and advice.

First up Andrea Macasaet and Samantha Pauly.

Then the duet of Adrianna Hicks and Anna Uzele.



and finally the vivacious Brittney Mack.

The girls not only stunned with their winning personalities, but in their outfits as well.

They were truly a gift to the award ceremony.