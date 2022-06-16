MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Radiating Energy Galore The Queens of SIX Dominated The Drama Desk Awards

Radiating Energy Galore The Queens of SIX Dominated The Drama Desk Awards

Winning the Ensemble Award: Six’s Queens, Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele were thrilled to be at the Drama Desk Awards. T2c talked to these regal actress about their roles and advice.

First up Andrea Macasaet and Samantha Pauly.

Then the duet of Adrianna Hicks and Anna Uzele.


and finally the vivacious Brittney Mack.

Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Anna Uzele, Samantha Pauly, and Brittney Mack

The girls not only stunned with their winning personalities, but in their outfits as well.

Adrianna Hicks

Adrianna Hicks

Samantha Pauly

Samantha Pauly

Andrea Macasaet

Andrea Macasaet

Brittney Mack

Brittney Mack

Anna Uzele

Anna Uzele

They were truly a gift to the award ceremony.

 

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Museum of Broadway Announces Opening Date

Suzanna BowlingJune 16, 2022
Read More

The Drama Desk Awards and You Are There

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJune 15, 2022
Read More

Irish Repertory Theater Celebrates 33 years and Harold Prince

Craig J HorsleyJune 15, 2022
Read More

Broadway On Demand To Stream the 2022 Drama Desk Awards Free

Suzanna BowlingJune 14, 2022
Read More

Myles Frost Makes Tony History By Becoming The Youngest Actor To Win a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor

Suzanna BowlingJune 14, 2022
Read More

Tony Winner Matt Doyle’s Romantic Partner Max Clayton is The New Music Man

Suzanna BowlingJune 14, 2022
Read More

Hugh Jackman Has COVID How Many Others at The Tony Awards Will Also Test Positive?

Suzanna BowlingJune 13, 2022
Read More

The Tony Awards: Act Two The Winners

Suzanna BowlingJune 13, 2022
Read More

Tony Awards Act One: Technical Awards

Suzanna BowlingJune 12, 2022
Read More