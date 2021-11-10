MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Raising Awareness of Your Community Project

When you are organizing or hosting a project within your community, you want to ensure that you can get the message out there about what you are doing and what you are wanting to achieve.  If you do not get your voice heard, then you will struggle to make an impact and you will not get the results that you want. So, what should you start doing to get the awareness that your community project needs?

Creating a Plan of Action

You cannot make a mark or any impact if you do not know what you are wanting to achieve and why. Creating a plan and putting it into action is essential. Without a plan, you will not know what to do and why (or when). Your plan of action will be built around research and if you do not have this research to go on, then ultimately you will be simply guessing about what moves to make next and why. When you start writing a plan of action, the research that you do is both critical and crucial. Using both primary and secondary research will ensure that you can get a good handle on what methods to approach which will benefit your project.

Spreading the Word

Building a reputation and spreading the word about what you are doing is much easier to do when you have a clear message to send out. Spreading the word about what your community project involves and what it provides is so much easier to do when there is a united message being shared. Word of your community project will spread if you focus on consistency and clarity. When you are trying to reach people and your audience, try not to tackle every avenue at once because this may end up very confusing for your audience.

Using a Podcast

An affordable way to build awareness of your community project is to use a podcast. Streaming live what you are doing and even sharing updates along the way will raise awareness and get people involved. For example, if you run a church or another group, you could introduce Church live streaming that would show your audience what you are up to. Live streaming could get them involved in preparations and services that you hold. When you organize live events, your audience has the opportunity to be involved with what you are doing. When you get the community involved, you can be assured that levels of interest and awareness are being raised.

Getting Social

Of course, to help you raise awareness, you have to embrace social media. Maintaining and regularly updating social media pages gives you the chance and the opportunity to interact with a large number of people from all over the world. When you use social media, you get to affordably spread the word and raise awareness of what you are doing in your community and why.

Connect and Link With Others

People in influential positions and also other businesses can often be beneficial and helpful in raising awareness of what you are doing. Local businesses in your area and community want to promote positive actions. Approaching businesses and companies that share similar values to you is important because you want to ensure that your ideals and visions do not clash.

