Raising Awareness – The Flood Sisters Kidney Foundation

This weekend at Hamptons Polo with Social Life Magazine important introductions were made by an organization out to change the world.

Founded in 2008, the mission of The Flood Sisters Kidney Foundation is to inspire people into becoming living donors and to encourage kidney patients to use non-traditional means of reaching suitable living donors. Through an aggressive program, the foundation is tirelessly spreading the word that a kidney from a living donor is usually a better match than a cadaveric kidney, and reduces the risk of infection. 

The Flood Sisters Kidney Foundation  not only educates people on alternative ways in finding a donor for kidney transplantation, but to also  help them obtain a living donor. The focus is centered on the idea of the “altruistic donor” or unrelated living donor. It is their  philosophy that no one should have to wait for a new life on a “waiting list” or suffer through dialysis if they don’t have to. The more we raise awareness, the less need there will be for a waiting list.

There would be less of a kidney shortage if more people realize that unrelated living donors exist. More hospitals are becoming more open to altruistic living donation as these transplants have a higher success rate than cadavers. Our story is simple. It is a message that conveys the courage to go beyond the norm and act upon it. It is only through courage, persistence, hope and love that we can start saving lives together.  Over 3,000 people are listed daily, that is one person every 9 seconds that is diagnosed with kidney disease or failure.   Living donors shorten the time it takes to receive a kidney and at least 1/3 in the U. S. are living donors.

Currently they are offering for a $35 donation to the foundation this bracelet.

For more information please visit here.

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

